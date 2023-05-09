Life-saving solution dramatically reduces severe postpartum bleeding





A new solution, known as E-MOTIVE, could provide a major breakthrough in reducing deaths from birth-related bleeding, one expert said. breakthrough research It was announced today by researchers from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the University of Birmingham. Postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) – defined as the loss of more than 500 mL of blood within 24 hours after birth – is the leading cause of maternal death worldwide. It affects an estimated 14 million women each year, resulting in approximately 70,000 deaths, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. This equates to one death to her every six minutes. “Postpartum bleeding is frightening, not always predictable, but fully treatable. said Dr. Pascal Arroti, Director of Research and Head of the United Nations Special Programs for Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction.HRP). “Women should not fear for their lives when giving birth. Effective solutions are available to deal with postpartum hemorrhage so that every woman can experience safe childbirth and a healthy future with her family. must be accessible by This study of more than 200,000 women in four countries found that a simple, low-cost collection device called a ‘drape’ was used to objectively measure and bind blood loss. bottom. WHO recommendation Treatments, not offered sequentially, have resulted in dramatic improvements in outcomes for women. Severe bleeding (when a woman loses more than a liter of blood after giving birth) she was 60% less likely to die. It also significantly reduced the transfusion-to-hemorrhage ratio. This is especially important in low-income countries where blood is a scarce and expensive resource. A major challenge in responding to PPHs today is that they are often discovered too late to respond effectively. Most providers use visual inspection to assess bleeding, but this tends to underestimate blood loss and can lead to life-threatening treatment delays. are usually delivered sequentially with gaps between each intervention. It takes more time if the first option is not effective. “This novel approach to treating postpartum hemorrhage could radically improve women’s chances of surviving childbirth globally and help them get the care they need, when they need it,” said a clinical trial. said Professor Arri Coomarasamy, co-director of WHO. Global Women’s Health Center at the University of Birmingham. “Time is of the essence in dealing with postpartum hemorrhage, so interventions that eliminate delays in diagnosis and treatment would be a game changer for maternal health.” The recommended E-MOTIVE package includes early and accurate detection of PPH using a blood collection drape. This is complemented, if necessary, by an immediate treatment bundle that includes uterine massage, drugs to contract the uterus to stop bleeding, intravenous fluid administration, testing, and escalation to advanced care if necessary. In the trial, the E-MOTIVE intervention was supported by an implementation strategy consisting of specific training, PPH trolley or carry case, local champion involvement, audit, and feedback. All components of the E-MOTIVE intervention can be performed by midwives. This study corresponds to one of the top research priorities identified by over 130 experts from over 50 countries at the first global summit on PPH held by WHO and HRP in March this year. The summit marked the beginning of a joint global initiative aimed at significantly reducing the burden and impact of his PPH in low- and middle-income countries. About research

The main results of this study were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The parallel cluster-randomised trial, a partnership between the WHO Collaborating Center on Global Women’s Health at the University of Birmingham, UK, and WHO, was conducted in 80 hospitals in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania. The E-MOTIVE project was supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. media contacts at WHO

Laura Keenan [email protected]+4179 500 65 64 and [email protected] University of Birmingham Tim Mayo [email protected]+44 (0)7920 405040

