7 conditions UK pharmacies can prescribe from winter NHS
Patients can get prescription drugs for seven common health conditions directly from pharmacies. England Under a blueprint designed to reduce the pressure on GP appointments.
For the first time, pharmacists will be able to create their own prescriptions on condition under the Minister for Health Change. NHS England Chiefs Hope will be introduced this winter after consultation with the industry.
The seven conditions and their typical treatments are:
ear pain
Ear pain and ear pain are among the most frequently experienced health conditions, especially among young children. Although it can be painful, it is usually not a serious sign.
The most common causes include ear infections, the flu, colds, sore throats, and tonsillitis.
Pain relievers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen usually help most patients self-monitor their condition. there is.
Uncomplicated urinary tract infection in women
A UTI can affect the bladder, urethra, or kidneys. They are more common in women, and the primary care blueprint suggests that only women can prescribe treatments directly from a pharmacist.
UTIs can be treated with antibiotics, but they are not always necessary. If the urinary tract infection recurs after treatment, or if you have had two urinary tract infections in 6 months, another antibiotic may be prescribed or, if you are postmenopausal, an estrogen-containing vaginal cream. may be prescribed.
sore throat
Sore throat is a very common ailment and most go away within a week. Drinking plenty of water, resting, and eating only cold and soft foods usually do the trick.
However, if a clinician determines that a bacterial infection is possible, antibiotics may need to be prescribed.
Sore throats are usually caused by viruses such as colds and flu, or by smoking. Very rarely, it is caused by bacteria.
Sinusitis
Sinusitis is swelling of the sinuses, usually caused by an infection. Symptoms include pain, swelling, tenderness around the cheeks, eyes, and forehead, nasal congestion, decreased sense of smell, sinus headaches, and bad breath.
This is a common condition and usually resolves on its own in 2-3 weeks. But if it takes a long time to go away, drugs can help.
If symptoms are severe or if sinusitis persists, steroid nasal sprays or drops, antihistamines or antibiotics may be prescribed.
Tobihi
Impetigo is a skin infection that begins as red sores or blisters that may be difficult to see on brown or dark skin. Sores and blisters rupture quickly, leaving golden brown patches of scabs.
Impetigo is highly contagious. If you have this condition, they may prescribe an antibiotic cream to speed your recovery, or antibiotic pills if it is very severe. In some cases, non-antibiotic creams can be used.
Herpes zoster
Shingles is an infection that tends to initially cause headaches and then a painful rash. A shingles vaccine is available on the NHS for people in their 70s.
The rash usually appears on the chest and abdomen, but it can appear anywhere on the body, including the face, eyes, and genitals.
The rash appears as patches on the skin on only one side of the body. If you have rashes on both sides of your body, you are unlikely to have shingles.
You can treat it at home with pain relievers and cold compresses, but you may need to prescribe medication to speed recovery and avoid the problem lingering.
infected insect bites
Most bug bites heal within a day or so, but they can become infected, cause severe allergic reactions, or spread serious illnesses such as Lyme disease.
Biting and stinging insects include wasps, wasps, wasps, horseflies, ticks, mosquitoes, fleas, bed bugs, spiders and midges.
If the pain, swelling, or itching persists for more than a few days, your doctor may prescribe pain relievers, anti-itch creams, antihistamines, or other medications.
