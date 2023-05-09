Discovery of a ‘life-saving’ cure for postpartum hemorrhage, a leading cause of maternal death





top line Researchers on Tuesday unveiled a life-saving method to treat birth-related bleeding, as the World Health Organization warns that progress in tackling maternal and neonatal mortality has “plateaued” in recent years. It is hailed as a major breakthrough in tackling the leading causes of death. Continued failure to invest in healthcare systems. A new approach to treating postpartum bleeding could save lives, the WHO said. AFP via Getty Images important facts Postpartum haemorrhage (defined as the loss of more than 500 ml of blood within 24 hours after birth) is the leading cause of maternal death worldwide, affecting an estimated 14 million women each year, according to WHO. says. Pascal Arroti, director of WHO’s sexual and reproductive health and research, said the condition, which leads to about 70,000 deaths annually, was “horrifying and not always predictable, but it is completely It is treatable,” he said. However, timing is critical, and the fact that many healthcare providers use visual inspection (which usually underestimates bleeding) to assess blood loss and provide treatment has made detection of postpartum hemorrhage difficult. Researchers say that being too slow to respond effectively is a major challenge. There is a gap between each effort and if it doesn’t work it will take longer. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> According to WHO, a low-cost blood collection device called a “drape” is used to objectively measure blood loss and is recommended for postpartum bleeding, including uterine massage, drugs that cause the uterus to contract and stop bleeding, and intravenous fluids. A combination of multiple treatments resulted in “dramatic” improvement. The WHO called E-MOTIVE and backed by studies of more than 200,000 women in four countries, the protocol reduced severe bleeding, the loss of more than 1,000 ml of blood after birth, by 60%, It said it represents a “major breakthrough” in prevention. maternal death. Researchers found that E-MOTIVE also dramatically reduced the rate of transfusions required for bleeding. important quotes “This new approach to treating postpartum hemorrhage could radically improve the chances of women around the world surviving childbirth and help them get the care they need when they need it. Co-director of the WHO Collaborating Center on Global Women’s Health: “Time is of the essence when dealing with postpartum haemorrhage, so interventions that eliminate delays in diagnosis and treatment should be transformative for maternal health.” is.” news peg Research published in New England Journal of Medicine, come as the United Nations Warning Efforts to address maternal, maternal and neonatal mortality have “stalled” over the past eight years.of reportRising poverty, the Covid-19 pandemic and numerous humanitarian crises have swelled an already struggling health system, resulting in underfunding and chronic dislocation to primary and maternal care, the WHO said on Tuesday. Underinvestment threatens to “destroy survival prospects”.Like postpartum haemorrhage, less wealthy countries bear the brunt of this burden, and WHO says premature babies are the leading cause of under-5 deaths worldwide. Fewer than a third of countries report having enough neonatal care units to treat small and sick babies, despite being the leading cause of death. . . big number 4.5 million. The WHO reports how many women and babies die during pregnancy, during childbirth, or in the first weeks after giving birth. They point out that many causes of death are preventable or treatable if care is available. This figure includes about 290,000 maternal deaths per year, 1.9 million stillbirths (babies who die after 28 weeks of gestation), and 2.3 million neonatal deaths in her first month of life. References Maternal deaths to surge in 2021 – especially among black women – as the US maintains a deadly reputation for pregnancy and childbirth (Forbes) Global effort to tackle maternal and neonatal deaths stalls, WHO report finds (Reuters)

