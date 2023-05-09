Experts Say Human Eyes Really ‘Trick’ Your Mind

Posted on: May 9, 2023

New research shows that the human visual system can “trick” the brain into making inaccurate assumptions about the size of objects in the world around them.





The findings can have implications for many aspects of everyday life, such as driving, the treatment of eyewitness testimony in the criminal justice system, and security issues such as drone sightings.

A research team from York University and Aston University presented participants with photographs of a life-size railroad scene with the top and bottom of the image blurred, as well as a scaled-down model of the railroad that was not blurred.

Participants were asked to compare each image and determine which was the “real” full-scale railroad scene. As a result, participants perceived the blurred real train to be smaller than the model.

Dr. Daniel Baker, University of York Department of Psychologysaid:

“To understand the absolute size, we can take into account the parts of the image that are blurry – a bit like the out-of-focus areas that a camera produces – this involves the Knowledge of spatial scales involves slightly more complex mathematics.

“However, this new study shows that object size estimates can be deceiving. We take advantage of this using a technology called ”

This finding indicates that the human visual system is highly flexible. While sometimes we can take advantage of what is known as “defocus blur” to accurately perceive size, other influences can prevent us from understanding the size of real-world objects.

Aston University Professor Tim Meese said:

“Overall, our findings provide new insight into the computational mechanisms used By the human brain in perceptual judgments about our relationship to ourselves and the outside world. “

