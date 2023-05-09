Health
New suicide prevention initiative enlists health care providers
Suicide is a serious public health problem, claiming more than 48,000 lives in the United States in 2021. According to research, Nearly half of people who die by suicide were involved with the health care system in the month before they diedThis presents an opportunity for health care providers to identify individuals experiencing suicide risk and connect them to appropriate care, but not all health care settings have the knowledge and resources to implement best practices. It doesn’t mean that there is.
new initiatives from Pew Charitable Trust and the Center for Educational Development Zero Suicide Institute (ZSI) aims to demonstrate that a diverse cohort of hospitals can scale up and strengthen suicide care practices. The Suicide Care Collaborative Improvement and Innovation Network (CoIIN) is a nationwide network of hospitals serving a wide range of geographic regions and populations. Test evidence-based methods to detect suicide risk and connect patients to treatment. ZSI expert. Julie Goldstein, Director of ZSI His Gourmet, said: “Participants will test, implement, refine, and scale-up innovations to improve the care provided to suicidal patients in healthcare settings.” I spoke to several participants about why they decided to participate in this initiative.
“Our Inpatient Services department first engaged with ZSI in 2019 at ZSI’s Zero Suicide Academy. Suicide Continuum of Care Pathway is the logical next step in faithfully implementing the Suicide Continuum of Care Pathway and sustaining our progress.Our team has the true foundation and talent to save lives. I have.
“Our department is leading efforts statewide, institutional, public and private, and non-behavioral health agencies to adopt a zero-suicide healthcare framework. We believe we have a role to play in recognizing and preventing HIV.No one individual or agency can win this battle alone.”
—Allison Sipes, Director of Clinical Initiatives, South Carolina Department of Mental Health Inpatient Services
“It’s time to talk about mental health and normalize. Suicide is a difficult subject and one of the biggest health challenges for Puerto Ricans. This is the area with the highest suicide rates, and at the Mennonite Health System we take this issue seriously and manage it with the necessary urgency, which is why we have strategies to intervene appropriately in these situations. We are proud to have partnered with ZSI as the first and only health system in Puerto Rico to implement this collaboration, which is critical and necessary to guide the systematic suicide prevention strategy implemented by the Mennonites. We are confident that this new project will help add additional resources to communities and health systems to combat this public health emergency.”
—Ricardo Hernández, Chief Executive Officer, Mennonite Health System, Puerto Rico
“Suicide care and prevention are of critical importance to patients and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this collaborative effort that provides evidence-based best practices and skills to help us better support patients and families during discharge.” doing.”
—Fiona McCaughan, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Inpatient Psychiatry, Cambridge Health Alliance, Massachusetts
“Trinity Health Ann Arbor is deeply committed to the important mission of reducing the impact of suicide on individuals, families and communities. As proud members of the Suicide Care CoIIN, we share insights, information and best practices. By sharing, we value the opportunity to engage with other healthcare systems across the country.Through our engagement, we strive to strengthen prevention and prevention. [support for the bereaved] This includes incorporating research, development and evidence-based practice into patient care and treatment. Our commitment to this mission extends from providing compassionate care, treatment and support to those affected by suicide, to raising awareness and reducing stigma through community engagement. spread throughout. We recognize that this work is challenging and rewarding and we are honored to have been selected to participate in this nationwide effort to make a difference in the lives of so many. increase. ”
—Melissa Tolstyka, Director of Behavioral Health Services, Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Michigan
“Suicide is a complex and multifaceted problem that affects entire individuals, families and communities. Addressing suicide risk is not only a moral imperative but a public health priority. By identifying suicidal individuals and taking steps to get them to evidence-based treatment, we can prevent unnecessary loss of life and mitigate the devastating effects of suicide. Suicide prevention efforts require a holistic approach involving not only health care providers, but also community leaders, educators, policy makers and other stakeholders.Trinity Health Grand Rapids: We have a long history of partnering with key figures in our community to address the mental health needs of our community members and are grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate our continued commitment to being a leader in mental health care and suicide prevention. doing. ”
—Tom Van Der Schaaf, Clinical Services Manager, Department of Psychiatric Care, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, Michigan
“Royal Oaks Hospital is delighted and honored to be selected to participate in Suicide Treatment CoIIN. ‘Inspiring Hope’ is the mission of Royal Oaks. Promote wellness. We are dedicated to reducing suicide rates and the number of suicide attempts while making suicide risk assessment and care part of routine health care in the United States. ”
—Al Greimann, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Oaks Hospital, Executive Vice President, Compass Health Network, Missouri
“As Indiana’s largest provider of behavioral health services, we are proud to be selected for this important task. Through this collaboration, we will share best practices, jointly improve outcomes, and ultimately save lives. We will work together to save you.”
—Candace Frierson, Vice President Administrator/Chief Nurse Executive, Community Health Network – Community Fairbanks Behavioral Health, Indiana
Allison Corr works on The Pew Charitable Trusts Suicide Risk Reduction Project.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/articles/2023/05/09/new-suicide-prevention-initiative-enlists-health-care-providers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China’s consulting crackdown brings concerns across foreign business
- New suicide prevention initiative enlists health care providers
- Imran Khan: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad High Court | world news
- ChatGPT must now also study communism to please Xi Jinping – Corriere.it
- Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi
- The McCarthy-Biden showdown is about much more than the US national debt
- In the eye of the storm
- European Cricket Network strengthens cooperation with the Croatian Cricket Federation
- Donna D’Errico tries on a tight yellow dress
- How people are using AI for stock picks
- 5 Google Sheets roadmap templates for 2023
- May 2023 – International Medicine Ministries