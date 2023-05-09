New suicide prevention initiative enlists health care providers

Suicide is a serious public health problem, claiming more than 48,000 lives in the United States in 2021. According to research, Nearly half of people who die by suicide were involved with the health care system in the month before they diedThis presents an opportunity for health care providers to identify individuals experiencing suicide risk and connect them to appropriate care, but not all health care settings have the knowledge and resources to implement best practices. It doesn’t mean that there is.

new initiatives from Pew Charitable Trust and the Center for Educational Development Zero Suicide Institute (ZSI) aims to demonstrate that a diverse cohort of hospitals can scale up and strengthen suicide care practices. The Suicide Care Collaborative Improvement and Innovation Network (CoIIN) is a nationwide network of hospitals serving a wide range of geographic regions and populations. Test evidence-based methods to detect suicide risk and connect patients to treatment. ZSI expert. Julie Goldstein, Director of ZSI His Gourmet, said: “Participants will test, implement, refine, and scale-up innovations to improve the care provided to suicidal patients in healthcare settings.” I spoke to several participants about why they decided to participate in this initiative.

“Our Inpatient Services department first engaged with ZSI in 2019 at ZSI’s Zero Suicide Academy. Suicide Continuum of Care Pathway is the logical next step in faithfully implementing the Suicide Continuum of Care Pathway and sustaining our progress.Our team has the true foundation and talent to save lives. I have.

“Our department is leading efforts statewide, institutional, public and private, and non-behavioral health agencies to adopt a zero-suicide healthcare framework. We believe we have a role to play in recognizing and preventing HIV.No one individual or agency can win this battle alone.”

—Allison Sipes, Director of Clinical Initiatives, South Carolina Department of Mental Health Inpatient Services

“It’s time to talk about mental health and normalize. Suicide is a difficult subject and one of the biggest health challenges for Puerto Ricans. This is the area with the highest suicide rates, and at the Mennonite Health System we take this issue seriously and manage it with the necessary urgency, which is why we have strategies to intervene appropriately in these situations. We are proud to have partnered with ZSI as the first and only health system in Puerto Rico to implement this collaboration, which is critical and necessary to guide the systematic suicide prevention strategy implemented by the Mennonites. We are confident that this new project will help add additional resources to communities and health systems to combat this public health emergency.”

—Ricardo Hernández, Chief Executive Officer, Mennonite Health System, Puerto Rico

“Suicide care and prevention are of critical importance to patients and communities. We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this collaborative effort that provides evidence-based best practices and skills to help us better support patients and families during discharge.” doing.”

—Fiona McCaughan, Associate Chief Nursing Officer, Inpatient Psychiatry, Cambridge Health Alliance, Massachusetts

“Trinity Health Ann Arbor is deeply committed to the important mission of reducing the impact of suicide on individuals, families and communities. As proud members of the Suicide Care CoIIN, we share insights, information and best practices. By sharing, we value the opportunity to engage with other healthcare systems across the country.Through our engagement, we strive to strengthen prevention and prevention. [support for the bereaved] This includes incorporating research, development and evidence-based practice into patient care and treatment. Our commitment to this mission extends from providing compassionate care, treatment and support to those affected by suicide, to raising awareness and reducing stigma through community engagement. spread throughout. We recognize that this work is challenging and rewarding and we are honored to have been selected to participate in this nationwide effort to make a difference in the lives of so many. increase. ”

—Melissa Tolstyka, Director of Behavioral Health Services, Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Michigan

“Suicide is a complex and multifaceted problem that affects entire individuals, families and communities. Addressing suicide risk is not only a moral imperative but a public health priority. By identifying suicidal individuals and taking steps to get them to evidence-based treatment, we can prevent unnecessary loss of life and mitigate the devastating effects of suicide. Suicide prevention efforts require a holistic approach involving not only health care providers, but also community leaders, educators, policy makers and other stakeholders.Trinity Health Grand Rapids: We have a long history of partnering with key figures in our community to address the mental health needs of our community members and are grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate our continued commitment to being a leader in mental health care and suicide prevention. doing. ”

—Tom Van Der Schaaf, Clinical Services Manager, Department of Psychiatric Care, Trinity Health Grand Rapids, Michigan

“Royal Oaks Hospital is delighted and honored to be selected to participate in Suicide Treatment CoIIN. ‘Inspiring Hope’ is the mission of Royal Oaks. Promote wellness. We are dedicated to reducing suicide rates and the number of suicide attempts while making suicide risk assessment and care part of routine health care in the United States. ”

—Al Greimann, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Oaks Hospital, Executive Vice President, Compass Health Network, Missouri

“As Indiana’s largest provider of behavioral health services, we are proud to be selected for this important task. Through this collaboration, we will share best practices, jointly improve outcomes, and ultimately save lives. We will work together to save you.”

—Candace Frierson, Vice President Administrator/Chief Nurse Executive, Community Health Network – Community Fairbanks Behavioral Health, Indiana

Allison Corr works on The Pew Charitable Trusts Suicide Risk Reduction Project.