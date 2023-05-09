Isolated pulmonary embolism may predict long-term arterial thrombosis risk







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: A diagnosis of isolated pulmonary embolism may indicate the presence of CVD and long-term risk of arterial thrombosis.

Isolated pulmonary embolism “should be recognized as a separate clinical entity.” Data from a systematic review isolated pulmonary embolismthe majority are women, are more likely to have prevalent CVD, and are at high risk of arterial thrombosis. “Isolated PE appears to be associated with different clinical profiles. Higher risk than deep vein thrombosis-related PE,” Philipp S. Wild, MD, MSc, Written by colleagues with the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz, Germany. “It is unclear whether isolated PE should be considered a separate clinical entity that may require alternative therapy.”

Image: Adobe Stock

Wild and colleagues conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 50 studies involving 435,768 PE patients, compared PE phenotypes, and pooled data on risk factors, clinical features, and clinical endpoints. Did. A systematic DNA analysis was performed in his 13 studies. The survey results are eClinical Medicine. In studies with low risk of bias, 30% of patients had isolated PE. Most of the isolated PE patients (57%) were female. Factor V Leiden (OR = 0.47; 95% CI, 0.37-0.58) and prothrombin G20210A mutations (OR = 0.55; 95% CI, 0.41-0.75) were less common in patients with isolated PE. Compared with patients with DVT-related PE, patients with isolated PE were more likely to be female (OR = 1.3; 95% CI, 1.17-1.45) and had recent invasive surgery (OR = 1.31; 95% CI, 1.23–1.41). ), history of MI (OR = 2.07; 95% CI, 1.85-2.32), left heart failure (OR = 1.7; 95% CI, 1.37-2.1), peripheral arterial disease (OR = 1.36; 95% CI, 1.31) -1.42) and diabetes (OR = 1.23; 95% CI, 1.21-1.25). A pooled clinical outcome data showed that the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism in PE alone was half that in patients with DVT-associated PE (RR = 0.55; 95% CI, 0.44–0.69). A pooled estimate, according to the researchers. The risk of arterial thrombosis was almost 3-fold higher in patients with isolated PE compared with those with DVT-related PE, RR 2.93 (95% CI, 1.43-6.02). “Irrespective of thrombus origin, the results of this study suggest that isolated PE should be recognized as a separate clinical entity and that the diagnosis of isolated PE may serve as an interim biomarker for increased risk of arterial thrombosis.” “Outcome data are still very limited, but sufficient cross-sectional data face the potential for misclassification,” the researchers wrote. also suggest that patients diagnosed with isolated PE have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Conversely, the risk of recurrent VTE appears to be much lower in patients with isolated PE.” The researchers noted that randomized controlled trials are needed to determine whether alternative treatment regimens benefit this common patient subgroup.

