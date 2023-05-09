



Research written and published in the journal by Yeter E. Bayram and Mehmet A. Eskan pro swan, For type 2 diabetic patients, we show that reduced chewing (chewing) caused by factors such as tooth decay and ill-fitting dentures can lead to increased glucose levels in the blood. This is because chewing helps these patients absorb nutrients such as calcium, fiber, and magnesium. All of these are known to reduce the effects of T2D. People with insufficient mastication development T2D. Poor chewing is also linked to other health problems such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, obesity and cognitive impairment. Good mastication reduces postprandial blood glucose levels by increasing the presence of appetite-suppressing intestinal peptide YY and glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) in the intestinal tissue. This may increase early-stage insulin secretion. As with damaged teeth, chewing can be affected by sarcopenia, a muscle weakness. Weakened masseter muscles (chewing muscles) make it difficult to chew. The relationship between chewing and blood sugar levels is important. According to this study, a 1% increase in blood sugar levels is associated with a 40% increase in cardiovascular disease risk and ischemic heart disease mortality in people with type 2 diabetes. Several studies have suggested an association between good chewing and low glucose levels in patients with T2D, but the association was unclear. So Eskan and Byram set out to prove this connection. to chew or not to chew na The authors selected 94 subjects who had been diagnosed with T2D for over a year at an outpatient clinic in Istanbul, Turkey. Groups were rated according to the level of the contact area between the two sets of teeth, also known as the occlusal functional area. Some patients were able to chew normally and had good tooth-to-teeth contact. Others found it much more difficult to chew due to missing or misplaced teeth. They were divided into three groups with three different amounts of occlusal functional area. The group with the best occlusal function was the control group. As of 2019, approximately 500 million people worldwide had diabetes, 90% of whom had type 2 diabetes. The test found that naturally chewers (control group) had the lowest blood sugar levels. Among those with poor occlusal function, those who were given better dentures by the researchers had lower blood sugar levels. This means that supporting patient chewing had a significant impact on blood sugar levels. “Our findings show a strong link between chewing and controlling blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetessaid Eskan. According to the researchers, this study is the first to reveal a relationship between good chewing and blood sugar levels. Source: PLOS One

“Mastication inefficiency due to reduced or lack of occlusal support is associated with elevated blood glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes.”

Publication date: April 14, 2023

DOIs: https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0284319

Author: YE Byram, Eskan, Massachusetts

