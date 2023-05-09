AAP’s obesity guidance sparks increased ‘online debate’ among doctors









Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Analysis showed that the new clinical guidance has sparked significant debate among medical professionals.

Some clinicians support the recommendations, others consider them too passive. A 15-month analysis of childhood obesity conversations among online health professionals showed that new clinical guidance from the AAP has spurred important debate. Analysts at Digital Insights consultancy Creation Healthcare surveyed online conversations of more than 4,500 healthcare professionals (HCPs) in more than 100 countries from January 2022 to March 2023.

Image: Creation Healthcare

This analysis took into account events of the time, such as the FDA-approved World Obesity Day on January 3rd. Semaglutide once weekly (Wegovy, Novo Nordisk) Obese Adolescents and AAP updated guidance from January 9, We recommended weight-loss drugs and recommended evaluating bariatric surgery in teenagers. In an “online debate” reported by Creation, some HCPs “perceive a growing trend towards ‘normalizing obesity’ and a new perception that obesity is healthy.” , were more likely to believe that parents should play a greater role in discouraging childhood obesity. stressed that they must be treated more carefully. “Clinicians are scratching their heads, especially with regard to the new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.” Mark Sullivan Insights Data Analyst at Creation Healthcare. said in a press release. “Some support it, while others argue that the guidelines are too passive. Instead, they want to see obesity prevention as the cornerstone of their guidance. Greater focus on education and awareness to equip parents with the knowledge and insight they need to support their children’s weight by encouraging physical activity and reducing or minimizing the consumption of sugary drinks. hopes for screen time and food relevance. While the debate was divided on various issues, Sullivan said a common theme was the need for a “holistic policy” to reduce childhood obesity levels. “There is a disagreement between experts on both sides that a holistic approach that includes both pharmacotherapy and traditional weight loss approaches such as healthy eating and exercise is key to helping treat cases of childhood obesity. There was a broad consensus on that,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230509/aaps-obesity-guidance-sparks-increased-online-debate-among-physicians The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos