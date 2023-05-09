First RSV Vaccine Approved in the US for the Elderly Smart News

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the world’s first Vaccine approval Targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the elderly. The agency has greenlit shots for people over the age of 60, who are at higher risk for the potentially deadly virus.

“Having options for preventing RSV disease is very important.” Bernie GrahamSenior Advisor for the Global Health Equity Trial at Morehouse College of Medicine said: nature newsMiriam Vidal Valero.

But before a vaccine can become a reality, it must be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This could happen after the agency’s panel of vaccine experts meets on his June 21st and 22nd. statistics news‘ Helen Brunswell. GSK, the pharmaceutical company behind the vaccine, said it will be available in the US in the fall. new york timesChristina Jewett.

In most cases, RSV infection causes only mild cold-like symptoms. CDCHowever, in some cases, the virus is associated with more serious illness, especially in infants and the elderly. There is a nature. bronchiolitisaccording to a statement from FDA.

According to the CDC, an estimated 60,000 to 160,000 seniors are hospitalized in the United States each year, and 6,000 to 10,000 die from RSV infection. Each year, an estimated 58,000-80,000 of her children under the age of 5 are hospitalized with her RSV.

Although it is uncommon for U.S. children to die from the virus, it is the second leading cause of death for children under the age of one in the world. statistics news. of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases We estimate that RSV leads to an estimated 160,000 total deaths each year.

FDA approval was informed by a study of 25,000 adults age 60 and older. Half of the participants received the vaccine and the other half received a placebo. Compared to the placebo group, those who received the vaccine were 82.6% less likely to develop RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease and more likely to develop severe RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease, according to a statement from the FDA. 94.1% lower. The results of the trial were published in the journal in February. New England Journal of Medicine.

GSK’s RSV vaccine isn’t the only one that may soon be available to the public. Later this month, the FDA will approve Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for the elderly. new york timesExtensive research has shown that the shot was Nearly 67% effective For prevention of RSV-related diseases.

The FDA is expected to decide by August whether to approve Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for pregnant women to prevent illness in their infants. And officials write that they are considering monoclonal antibody therapy for babies. washington postof Carolyn Y. Johnson and David O’Vare.

In another study of GSK’s vaccine, one participant Guillain-Barré Syndrome— when the body’s immune system attacks nerve cells — nine days after getting the vaccine. Also, in another study, two of her participants who received the RSV vaccine and the FDA-approved flu her vaccine developed a rare type of inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, one of which killed her. Did.

About 2,500 participants received the RSV vaccine in these other two trials. The FDA is asking GSK to conduct a study to follow two of her possible side effects after the vaccine becomes generally available.

GSK hopes a vaccine will be available before the winter RSV season begins. washington postLast winter season was especially strongwhile children’s hospitals are overwhelmed, so is the country Covid-19 and flu tackled.

GSK has not disclosed the cost of the vaccine, but insurance companies typically cover much of it. new york times.

