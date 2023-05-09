



The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force announced today that draft recommendationn Require breast cancer screening to start at age 40 for all women. This overturns current recommendations for an average-risk woman to begin screening at age 50. driven by increase in breast cancer young women, especially Considerable Gap in Fatal Breast Cancer Among black and white women, the USPSTF has changed course and lowered the recommended age to begin mammograms for all women to 40. After lung cancer, breast cancer is the second most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States. The statement calls for women to be screened every other year from age 40 and assigns a B grade to that recommendation. Moderate to significant. “ The USPSTF statement said the task force has consistently recognized the life-saving value of mammography and previously encouraged women in their 40s to individually decide when to begin screening based on their health history and preferences. In this new recommendation, the Task Force now recommends that all women be screened starting at age 40. This change could increase her lives saved by 19%. “ “New comprehensive science for breast cancer under 50 allows us to extend previous recommendations and encourage all women to get screened every other year from age 40,” said UCLA Health’s Department of Internal Medicine and Health Services Research Director said in a statement. “This new recommendation will help save lives and prevent more women from dying of breast cancer.” The USPSTF says black women are 40% more likely than white women to die from breast cancer and are more likely to develop deadly breast cancer at a young age. Further research is needed to understand the reasons for this disparity, the statement said. “Allowing a black woman to start screening as early as her 40s is an important first step, but not enough to improve the health inequalities we face related to breast cancer.” Equity and inclusion of the Milken Institute of Public Health at George Washington University said in a draft statement. “Our draft recommendations emphasize the importance of equitable follow-up after screening and timely and effective breast cancer treatment, and urgently call for more research on how to improve the health of black women.” Under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), preventive health checks that receive an A or B recommendation from the USPSTF are covered by most health plans at no cost sharing. Breast cancer screening recommendations have gone back and forth, weighing the desire to detect cancer early against the potential harm of aggressive screening. Current recommendations already call for women at increased risk of breast cancer due to family history and other factors to be screened at a younger age. The draft recommendation calls for further research on whether women with dense breasts should undergo additional screening with breast ultrasound or MRI, and on the benefits or harms of screening women over the age of 75. According to the USPSTF, today’s draft recommendation applies to cisgender women and others who were assigned female at birth. The Task Force will accept comments on the proposed recommendations until June 5, 2023. The final recommendation is jam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ajmc.com/view/in-reversal-uspstf-draft-recommendation-calls-for-breast-cancer-screening-at-age-40 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos