Psychiatric Disorders in Young Adults Associated with Heart Attack and Stroke Risk







Source/Disclosure

Issuer:

Disclosure: Choi has received research grants or speaking fees from Bayer, Biosense Webster, Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer, Chung Kun Dan, Daiichi Sankyo, DreamTech, Medtronic, Samjin Farms, Sanofi Aventis, Sears Technology, and Skylabs reported that





Add topic to email alert

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Researchers have observed that young adults with mental illness have an excessive risk of myocardial infarction and stroke.

Metabolic profiles of psychiatric patients were not worsened. Data from population-based studies show that young adults with any mental disorder have a 58% higher risk of MI and a 42% higher risk of stroke than those without mental illness. An analysis of data from the National Health Insurance Service of Korea (NHIS) also revealed that depression and insomnia were associated with a higher risk of heart attack and stroke in women than in men.





Researchers have observed that young adults with mental illness have an excessive risk of myocardial infarction and stroke.

Image: Adobe Stock



“Psychological problems are common among young adults, A Strong Link to Cardiovascular Health,” Yue Kun ChoiMD, A professor of internal medicine at the Seoul National University School of Medicine in South Korea said in a press release: “Findings indicate that these individuals should receive regular physical examinations and medications, if appropriate, to prevent myocardial infarction and stroke. Although we did not discuss the risks, this does not mean that healthier habits do not improve prognosis. Must recommend.” Choi et al. analyzed data from 6,577,727 adults aged 20 to 39 years who underwent national health examinations between 2009 and 2012 and had no baseline CVD.Researchers stratified patients according to mental disorders including depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, insomnia, anxiety disorders, PTSD, personality disorders, somatoform disorders, eating disorders, substance use disorders. Researchers followed the cohort for incidence of MI or stroke until December 2018. The survey results are European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Within the cohort, 13.1% of young adults had at least one psychiatric disorder. Among them, 47.9% had anxiety. 21.2% had depression and 20% had insomnia. Young adults with and without psychiatric disorders had similar prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, metabolic syndrome, and chronic kidney disease. Lifestyle habits such as smoking and heavy alcohol consumption were also similar between groups. During a mean follow-up period of 7.6 years, 16,133 MIs and 10,509 strokes occurred. Patients with psychiatric disorders had a significantly increased risk of MI (HR = 1.58; 95% CI, 1.51-1.64) and stroke (HR = 1.42; 95% CI, 1.35-1.5) after adjusting for covariates was shown. The researchers found that the overall diagnosis and each psychiatric disorder were independently associated with increased CV endpoints. Younger patients with psychiatric disorders were more likely to have depressive disorders (HR = 1.72; 95% CI, 1.59-1.83), bipolar disorders (HR = 2.4; 95% CI, 1.86-3.1), schizophrenia (HR = 2.61; 95 % CI, 1.98-3.44), insomnia (HR = 1.73; 95% CI, 1.61-1.87), anxiety disorders (HR = 1.53; 95% CI, 1.45-1.62), PTSD (HR = 3.13; 95% CI, 2.02) -4.85), personality disorders (HR = 2.29; 95% CI, 1.6-3.27), somatoform disorders (HR = 1.49; 95% CI, 1.39-1.6), eating disorders (HR = 1.97; 95%) CI, 1.35-2.88) ) and substance use disorders (HR = 2.47; 95% CI, 2.13-2.87). Similarly, investigators found that depressive disorder (HR = 1.6; 95% CI, 1.45-1.76), bipolar disorder (HR = 2.64; 95% CI, 1.96-3.55), schizophrenia (HR = 2.95; 95) observed an increased risk of stroke in young patients. % CI, 2.13-4.07), insomnia (HR = 1.45; 95% CI, 1.32-1.61), anxiety disorders (HR = 1.38; 95% CI, 1.29-1.48), personality disorders (HR = 3.06; 95% CI , 2.08-4.5), somatoform disorders (HR = 1.25; 95% CI, 1.14-1.37) and substance use disorders (HR = 2.44; 95% CI, 2.03-2.93), but those with PTSD or eating disorders not. “Patients with mental health problems are known to have shorter life expectancies than the general population, and the majority of deaths are due to physical illness.” Chang Soon ParkMD, A doctor at Seoul National University Hospital in South Korea said in a release: “Our research shows that a significant number of young adults have at least one mental health problem, which may predispose them to heart attacks and strokes. There is a need to explore the cardiovascular benefits of managing psychological problems and monitoring heart health in this vulnerable group.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/cardiology/20230509/mental-illness-in-young-adults-tied-to-heart-attack-stroke-risk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos