Discovery Offers New Hope for Prevention of Chronic Opioid Use

Innovative researchers studying patients in a safe operating room unlock some secrets of one of the world’s most used and misused opioids, fentanyl.

As the pandemic exacerbates an already devastating opioid epidemic, efforts to stop it take on new urgency. Now, groundbreaking research by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital is bringing new hope to this ongoing battle.

research, Led by Dr. Patrick L. PurdonMass General’s Nathaniel M. Sims Endowed Chair in Anesthesia Innovation and Bioengineering suggests that fine-tuning or titrating the dose of fentanyl (an opioid widely used during surgery) to a patient’s specific drug needs can be useful in subsequent clinical trials. It has been suggested to help prevent chronic opioid use — a tragic and unintended consequence for some patients.

From Harsh Reality to a Breath of Hope

Many people who use opioids chronically trace their use to narcotics prescribed for post-surgical pain. Most people stop taking the drug as the pain subsides, but others do not because the pain persists or they develop dependence on the drug.

Some people experience physical cravings and urges to take opioids and become addicted, even when their work, family, and other life responsibilities are interfering. In fact, 9 to 13 percent of his surgical patients use opioids chronically after surgery, says Dr. Purdon.

If patients do not take enough medication during surgery, they are more likely to have more pain after surgery. Likely. Increased risk of chronic use.

“Good control of surgical pain can reduce postoperative pain and the potential for addiction,” says Dr. Purdon. “Every percentage counts,” he says, referring to the people behind the grim stats.

Too much or too little?

Opioids such as fentanyl act on multiple brain circuits to provide potent analgesia and sedation. For surgery or placement on a ventilator, allow the patient to tolerate intubation and surgical procedures.

For fentanyl, determining the optimal dose for each patient is difficult, says Dr. Purdon. Too much fentanyl can cause excessive sedation and difficulty breathing. Too little and you may lose control over your body’s reaction to the scalpel.

To monitor the effects of fentanyl, anesthesiologists check each patient’s blood pressure and heart rate in real time. But this also proves difficult. Changes can be subtle caused by blood loss or other factors. An unconscious patient cannot communicate.

Finding objective clinical biomarkers could help medical professionals in these settings to appropriately tailor doses to each patient’s body chemistry.

A second discovery with chilling implications

As part of the study, Dr. Purdon and his team also scrutinized each patient’s respiratory rate. Surprisingly, when the patient was first given 1,700 times less fentanyl than he needed to be sedated, the patient’s breathing became shallower and less frequent. After four minutes, their breathing rates dropped precipitously — even though their hearing was intact. It was something.

Fentanyl, which is commonly laced with heroin, cocaine, and other substances illicit on the street, can quickly impair breathing if unknowingly ingested.

“This explains why fentanyl is so deadly. You stop breathing before you know it,” says Dr. Purdon. “Fentanyl in street drugs is unlikely to be safe.”

Sharing Findings to Save Lives

Inspired by the life-saving potential of these discoveries, Dr. Purdon is now working to share them and encourage support for more research.

Another of his goals is to develop software that helps medical professionals accurately track and titrate fentanyl dosage for all patients.

“We believe that technology can reduce the number of surgical patients who end up using opioids chronically. We want to prevent the risk of death.”

This article was originally published on ging.massgeneral.org. see here