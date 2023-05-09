Stroke Smarter – Learn the Warning Signs and Act Fast





Stroke—brain damage caused by lack of blood flow—is the leading cause of long-term disability in the United States, affecting 1 in 6 people. Fairfax County has been declared Stroke Smart. This is an initiative of the Virginia Department of Health to help people with disabilities by educating the public with the confidence to recognize the signs of stroke and call her 9-1-1 immediately if needed. The goal is to reduce deaths from stroke. . signs and symptoms Signs and symptoms of stroke may come and go. They can vary from person to person, and a second stroke that occurs after the first may look different. not. Sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arms, legs, especially one side of the body.

Sudden confusion, difficulty speaking, or difficulty understanding speech.

Sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes.

Sudden gait disturbance, dizziness, loss of balance, lack of coordination.

A droopy smile and an inability to lift one arm. Treatments that restore blood flow and save the brain are effective but time sensitive. Call 9-1-1 as soon as you spot a strokeThe sooner you go to the hospital, the more likely you are to avoid serious health problems. county resources The Helping Hands Stroke Club brings together stroke survivors and their caregivers to enjoy an afternoon of camaraderie to rebuild and expand their lives. This group focuses on understanding stroke and its effects, mitigating risk, and adjusting to life after stroke. Held every Friday from 1-2pm at the Joseph Willard Speech-Language-Hearing site. The Caregiver Support Group meets quarterly as part of the club. For more information.

Health Readiness for Stroke Survivors and Caregivers – from the Golden Gazette Become a Stroke Smart Champion Be positive about teaching by sharing your Stroke Smart knowledge with others. Many people who have suffered a stroke are unable to call her 9-1-1 on their own. By educating others, we create a safer stroke community for all.

Get Stroke Smart Wallet cards and magnets for use at your business or homeowners association. Free bulk order from VDH again Download PDF file If only personal assistance is needed, of the artwork.

Bring Stroke Smart education to groups, service clubs, retirement homes, local businesses and more. The slide presentation Northern Virginia EMS Council.

watch this and share 3 minute video To become Stroke Smart.

