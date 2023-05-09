Overcoming depression by restoring the brain’s signals that process smell





Results from a new mouse study by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Szeged University show that restoring specific signals in the brain regions that process odors countered depression. The survey results are neuron in an article titledRestoration of olfactory bulb-derived limbic gamma oscillations attenuates depression-like behavioral disorders in rodents” “Although the etiology of major depressive disorder is still poorly understood, decreased gamma oscillations represent an emerging biomarker,” the researchers wrote. “Olfactory bulbectomy, an established model of depression that reduces gamma oscillations in the limbic system, suffers from the non-specific effects of structural damage. We show that transient suppression of sexual nerve function reduced gamma oscillation power in limbic regions and induced depression-like behavior in rodents.” Recent researchers have found that effective communication between brain regions requires groups of neurons to synchronize activity patterns with joint silence and subsequent oscillations of joint activity. One such rhythm, called “gamma,” is an important timing pattern for encoding complex information. Previous research has shown that depression is reflected in changes in gamma oscillations, electrophysiological markers of disease in brain regions that manage olfaction, and is also linked to emotion. These areas include the olfactory bulbs adjacent to the nasal cavity. It is believed to be the source and “conductor” of gamma oscillations throughout the brain. In the current study, the researchers turned off the light bulb and observed an increase in depression-like behavior in mice. reversed these actions. “Our experiments reveal a mechanistic link between a lack of gamma-ray activity and behavioral depression in depression models in mice and rats, suggesting that changes in olfactory and connected limbic signals are It was similar to what we see in depressed patients,” said corresponding study author Antal Berényi, MD. , PhD, adjunct assistant professor in the Department of Neuroscience and Physiology at NYU Langone Health. “This study demonstrates the power of gamma-enhancing as a potential approach to combat depression and anxiety when available drugs are ineffective.” Bulb removal represents an older animal model for the study of major depression, but the process causes structural damage. The current research team has designed a reversible method to avoid damage. It begins with a single engineered DNA strand encapsulated in a harmless virus that, when injected into neurons in the olfactory bulb of rodents, causes the cells to build specific protein receptors on their surface. This allowed researchers to inject drugs into rodents. The drugs spread throughout the system, but only shut down neurons in bulbs designed to have receptors sensitive to the engineered drug. These tests revealed that chronic suppression of olfactory bulb signals, including gamma, induced depressive behavior not only during the intervention but also for several days thereafter. “Disturbing these endogenous rhythms can affect behavior in rodent models of depression, suggesting that restoring gamma oscillations may alleviate symptoms of depression.” We do,” the researchers conclude. “No one yet knows how gamma wave firing patterns are translated into emotions,” says Biggs, senior professor of neuroscience and neuroscience faculty in NYU Langone Health’s Department of Neuroscience and Physiology. Study author György Buzsáki, M.D., explained. Institute. “As behavior changes, we will continue to work to better understand this link in bulbs and the regions they connect to.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/translational-medicine/depression-countered-by-restoring-brain-signals-that-processes-smells/

