Anxiety, PTSD and depression may increase heart attack risk for people under 40

New research highlights the impact of mental health on heart disease risk.

Studies have found that people with mental health disorders are up to three times more likely to experience heart health problems.

Psychiatric disorders can affect heart health through inflammation, high blood pressure, oxidative stress, and more, according to experts. A new study has found that certain mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression and insomnia, may increase the risk of heart disease. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is Major cause The mortality rate for men and women in the United States is 1 in 5. A variety of factors are believed to increase an individual’s risk of heart disease, from genetics and ethnicity to lifestyle factors such as smoking and physical inactivity. Previous studies have also investigated the impact of mental health disorders on heart disease risk. Findings from an extensive new analysis published May 8 European Journal of Preventive Cardiology suggests that there may be an important relationship. And while heart disease is often associated with older people, researchers in this study hoped to explore the association in earlier years, with people in their 20s and 30s at increased risk as well. I noticed that.

The authors of this study searched the Korea National Health Insurance Corporation database for individuals between the ages of 20 and 39. myocardial infarction heart attack or strokethey left 6,557,727 adults who underwent health examinations between 2009 and 2012. Of this group, 856,927 (13.1%) had at least one mental health disorder, with almost half (47.9%) experiencing one. anxietyMost of the remaining participants are depression and insomnia (21.2% and 20%, respectively).Other concerns bipolar disorder, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance use disorders. All participants’ health status was then monitored for an average of 7.6 years until December 2018. A total of 16,133 myocardial infarctions and 10,509 strokes were reported during this period. Next, the research team considered the correlation between mental health disorders and CVD by considering additional risk factors such as age, gender, income, physical activity, smoking and drinking habits, and health concerns including: I checked. Diabetes and kidney disease. They found that participants diagnosed with a mental health disorder were up to three times more likely to experience a heart attack or stroke than those without mental health concerns. The elevated level of heart disease risk varied by mental health disorder. For example, people with PTSD are 213% more likely to have a heart attack, schizophrenia 161% more likely. The majority of mental health disorders noted were due to anxiety, but this was only associated with a 53% increased risk. Even though people with PTSD had the highest risk of CVD, researchers found no increased risk of stroke. Dr. Majid BassettA cardiologist at Memorial Hellman in Houston emphasized that these findings contradicted many previous studies. He said further investigation was needed.

The research team also investigated how the results differed by age group and gender. Those in their 20s who have anxiety and worries, personality disorderor schizophrenia, had a higher risk of heart attack than people in their 30s with these mental health concerns. So why is age a factor? “Although it is difficult to know for sure, it is important to point out that mental health disorders can affect individuals differently at different stages of life. Doctor.Rigveda Tadwarkarboard-certified cardiologist at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica. People this age “are often in transition, starting a new job, attending a new school, moving to a new city,” he told Healthline. and can exacerbate mental health symptoms.” Furthermore, “Individuals in their 20s are more likely to adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms and are more likely to engage in riskier behaviors, which may further increase the risk of cardiovascular events. “Older patients tend to be more mature and are more likely to seek mental health counseling and support from friends and family,” Basit added. As for gender differences, women with depression and insomnia were found to be more likely to have heart attacks and strokes than men. Dr. Wafi MominUTHealth Houston Heart & Vascular and Memorial Hermann cardiologist. “Naturally, these two outbreaks are likely to lead to statistics showing a higher incidence of heart disease in women compared to men,” he told Healthline. Dr. Trent G. OrphanosDirector of Integrative and Functional Cardiology case integration health In Chicago, Illinois, he stressed that hormonal differences between women and men may also play a role. Mental health can lead to physiological concerns (such as inflammation) that can affect estrogen’s “protective” properties. However, he noted that this potential link “will need to be investigated by further studies.”

There’s been a lot of talk in recent years about how the brain and gut are connected. Experts believe that poor mental health can affect heart health in many ways. That said, it’s important to understand that “having a mental health problem can increase your risk of developing heart disease, but it doesn’t mean someone will get heart disease.” [it],” Said Dr. Robert SegalBoard Certified Cardiologist, Manhattan Cardiology, Founder of the Medical Offices of Manhattan, and Co-Founder of LabFinder. oxidative stress According to Orfanos, people with mental disorders typically have higher markers of oxidative stress. “Essentially, oxidative stress refers to an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body,” he explained. It can damage and cause many chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and heart disease.” inflammation The relationship between mental health and inflammation is somewhat cyclical: mental disorders can lead to inflammation, but higher inflammation Growing risk Raise mental health concerns. Additionally, “a risk factor for heart disease is chronic inflammation,” says Segal. For example, chronic stress “can cause inflammation in the body,” he told Healthline. The body’s stress hormone, cortisol, is a major player in inflammation. Dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system “Some psychiatric disorders can affect the autonomic nervous system (ANS),” explains Segal. This system “regulates uncontrolled bodily processes such as blood pressure and heart rate.” If the ANS can’t function properly, “it can lead to irregular heart rhythms and an increased risk of heart disease,” he said. high blood pressure and cholesterol A variety of mental health issues are associated with elevated blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These two factors are closely related to heart disease. According to research, depression and PTSD Higher risk of high blood pressure while others link anxiety and schizophrenia To increase cholesterol. unhealthy behavior Some people with mental health issues engage in unhealthy behaviors to manage or cope with their disability. According to data from the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.3 million The American had a psychiatric disorder and a substance use disorder at the same time.Meanwhile, government figures say: about 70% Regular smoking in people with bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. However, these behaviors “can lead to the development of conditions such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and diabetes mellitus, all of which are risk factors for heart disease,” Tadwalkar said. medicine about 16% Of those with mental health disorders, taking prescription medications to manage their symptoms. but “[these] It may have side effects that affect cardiovascular health,” Tadwalkar said. For example, “some psychotropic drugs, such as certain antidepressants and antipsychotics, can lead to weight gain, metabolic changes, and an increased risk of cardiovascular complications,” he said. rice field.