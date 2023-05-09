Access to fentanyl test strips is expanding nationwide

The United States has suffered from the opioid crisis for 20 years, but synthetic opioids Fentanyl The first heroin began to become tainted, and then nearly every illegal drug sold in the country.

deadly drug overdose Annual death toll exceeds 100,000 For the first time in 2021, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It was a gloomy milestone. opioidprimarily fentanyl, is responsible for 70% of lost lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). numbers keep going up.

Fentanyl 50 to 100 times more potent than morphineIt quickly enters the brain and produces an extreme, euphoric ‘high’, but it can also kill you by completely stopping your breathing.

Drugs such as cocaine and MDMA (commonly known as Molly or Ecstasy) can be intentionally adulterated or accidentally cross-contaminated with fentanyl, so users should not take what they take until it is too late. You may not know if

While rapid fentanyl test strips can provide people with important information about drugs they are about to use, many U.S. device laws prohibiting items expressly used to take or test for illicit drugs are still outdated. create barriers to safe use in states.

“To prevent overdoses, we need to give people the tools they need to protect themselves and make informed decisions about the drugs they are consuming,” he says. Magdalena Cerda, DrPHDirector of the Center for Opioid Epidemiology and Policy at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City.

Laws often ban drug-testing devices

All states, except Alaska, have book equipment laws.according to Corey Davis, JDDirector of the Harm Reduction Legal Project at the Los Angeles Public Health Law Network, most of these laws Model Narcotics Supplies Actissued by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 1979.

Originally, it was a law to regulate marijuana The language they use often prohibits possession of equipment for testing illegal drugs, including fentanyl test strips.

But things are changing. The staggering number of overdose deaths over the past three years has led to unexpected changes in paraphernalia laws at the state level.

and Review published in the journal May 2022 drug and alcohol addiction, researchers from the Public Health Law Network, including Dr. Davis, reviewed state instrumentation laws as of July 31, 2021 to determine the legality of drug-testing devices. In some states it’s legal to own (but not distribute) test strips, while in others it’s both fair game. Other states have banned it entirely.

According to the study, as of July 2021, it was legal to own at least some test equipment in the country. 22 statesNineteen states made it legal to distribute this device to adults.

In the remaining states, instrument laws outlawed testing equipment to some extent, but to varying degrees. In 14 of these states, it was legal to distribute or possess drug-testing equipment as long as the equipment came from a syringe service program. Penalties for violators ranged from small fines to several years in prison.

Between August 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022, ten states have enacted laws allowing the possession, distribution, or both of drug-testing devices. Found an updated version of the report.

Since then, at least six states — kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, pennsylvania, south dakotaand Utah — Passed a law exempting all drug-testing devices or devices used to test for fentanyl from state instrument laws.

At least 10 of the 15 states where fentanyl test strips remain illegal are actively working to decriminalize their use, according to emails from representatives of harm reduction organizations. SAFE project.

Dr. Serda hopes that the wave of historically conservative states legalizing drug-testing equipment will herald greater acceptance of harm reduction.

“Traditionally, harm reduction has been classified along party affiliation lines. “But this brings hope. I think.”

Drugs such as cocaine and MDMA may be laced with fentanyl

according to Andrew Collodney, M.D.He is the Medical Director of Opioid Policy Studies at the Heller School of Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

“Fentanyl has really overtaken the supply of opioids on the black market. If someone is buying opioids on the black market, it’s safe to assume that it’s fentanyl,” says Dr. Collodney.

This assumption makes testing opioids for fentanyl less important than testing other illicit drugs such as cocaine and MDMA for fentanyl.

a A study published in August 2022 in International Drug Policy Journal We used take-home test strips on over 1,600 drug samples from 218 individuals. About 70% of the samples were opioids and about 25% were stimulants such as cocaine. methamphetamineResearchers found that take-home test strips were not only as good as professional testing equipment at detecting fentanyl, but the deadly contaminant was present in 90% of the samples tested. .

Fentanyl disguised as a pill like Adderall or Xanax could pose a particular threat to teens

fentanyl too increasingly disguised as pills People are more likely to experiment than heroin. Teenagers can be particularly at risk.

Research published in April 2022 jam Overdose death rates among U.S. teenagers ages 14 to 18 nearly doubled in 2020, with an additional 20% increase in the first half of 2021 compared to the previous decade. Until then, opioid overdoses had largely missed teenagers, so this increase is particularly alarming.

Fentanyl has been illegally marketed as heroin for years and has primarily affected opioid use disorders in adults. was traced to fentanyl compressed into pills and distributed as a generic drug. Adderall, Xanaxpercocet, and Vicodinteenagers are more likely to take it casually or for the first time than heroin.

“Right now, you can’t go to a party, try a few drugs, and think you’re okay. A lot of people take fentanyl for no reason to consume it,” Cerdá says.

Young adults who use drugs will welcome access to fentanyl test strips

small Studies published in 2018 harm reduction journal We investigated young adults who use drugs. After being given quick fentanyl test strips and a brief tutorial on how to use them, nearly everyone said they were going to use the test strips. Seventy percent said they were concerned that their medication was contaminated with fentanyl.

“We know that when people sell, they usually sell multiple drugs. I’ve been telling people ‘Reduction Coalition’.

Research suggests that people with access to test strips are more likely to take other measures to protect themselves while using drugs. Naloxone At hand. ” Naloxone A drug that can quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

Legislation still inadequate to make rapid drug testing widely available

Despite legislative victories expanding access to fentanyl test strips, harm reduction legislation is still inadequate. Most of the legislation passed is specific to fentanyl test strips, and he included four of the six states that have amended device laws so far this year to accommodate rapid testing for other drugs. I have not.

Limiting legalization to devices that only test for fentanyl is shortsighted, says Davis.

The DEA recently public safety alert Warned about another contaminant that seems to be on the rise: sedative Xylazine. Davis doesn’t expect this to be the last.

“Once you start whack-a-mole, you’re either obsolete or you have to amend the law as new drugs become a problem,” says Davis.

Martinez says it’s already a problem.

“If you do a drug test here, xylazine is in everything, along with fentanyl and other things that are used to cut drugs. says.

Harm reduction is an important part of the country’s plan to significantly reduce overdose deaths, which historically revolved around criminalization, says Martinez. Operation Overdriveresponding to over 100,000 overdose deaths with a focus on dismantling drug networks.

“If everyone’s goal is to keep people alive, I don’t see how criminalizing test strips will help,” Martinez says. “These are life-saving tools.”