AI detects early signs of Parkinson’s disease in patient’s blood

summary: Researchers have developed an AI tool that can detect signs of Parkinson’s disease in patient blood samples up to 15 years before the onset. This tool uses machine learning to analyze the combination of metabolites in the body to reveal unique markers that may signal the development of Parkinson’s disease. Validation studies are needed, but the tool was able to predict Parkinson’s disease with up to 96% accuracy in a limited cohort of studies.

Developed by researchers at UNSW Sydney and Boston University, the CRANK-MS tool uses machine learning to analyze the combination of metabolites in the body to identify signs of Parkinson’s disease in patient blood samples up to 15 years before symptoms begin. can be detected. In the limited cohort of this study, the tool was able to predict Parkinson’s disease with up to 96% accuracy, revealing unique markers that may signal the onset of Parkinson’s disease. The CRANK-MS tool is open to researchers and can be used to diagnose other diseases using metabolomics data, offering new opportunities for early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of various diseases.

University of New South Wales

Scientists at UNSW Sydney and collaborators at Boston University have developed a tool that can detect Parkinson’s disease early, years before the first symptoms appear.

In a study published today in the journal ACS Central Scienceresearchers described how they used neural networks to analyze biomarkers in patients’ bodily fluids.

Researchers at the UNSW School of Chemistry examined blood samples taken from healthy individuals collected by the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) in Spain.

The team focused on 39 patients who developed Parkinson’s disease up to 15 years later and ran machine learning programs on datasets containing extensive information about metabolites.

After comparing these metabolites to those of 39 matched control patients (people who participated in the same study who did not develop Parkinson’s disease), the team found that the We were able to identify a unique combination of metabolites that could lead to

As UNSW researcher Diana Zhang explains, she and Associate Professor W. Alexander Donald developed a machine learning tool called CRANK-MS.

“The most common way to analyze metabolomics data is through statistical approaches,” says Zhang.

“Therefore, researchers typically look at correlations involving specific molecules to understand which metabolites are more important for disease compared to controls.

“But here we are considering that metabolites may be related to other metabolites. I used my computational power to understand what was going on.”

A/Prof. Donald says that in addition to looking at metabolite combinations, the researchers used unredacted lists of data.

“Usually, researchers use machine learning to look at metabolite-disease correlations and first reduce the number of chemical signatures before inputting them into the algorithm,” he says.

“But here we feed all the information into CRANK-MS without any data reduction from the start. We can identify them in one step, which means we can now pick up any metabolites that may have been missed by traditional approaches.”

How this is important for Parkinson’s disease

Currently, Parkinson’s disease is diagnosed by observing physical symptoms such as hand tremors at rest. There are no blood tests or laboratory tests to diagnose nonhereditary cases.

However, atypical symptoms such as sleep disturbances and apathy can appear in Parkinson’s patients decades before motor symptoms appear. , can be used to rule out or rule out the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease in the future.

Examining the metabolites of people who developed Parkinson’s disease in this study made some interesting findings. Credit: Neuroscience News

However, A/Prof Donald stresses that validation studies using much larger cohorts and conducted in multiple regions of the world are needed before the tool can be used reliably. However, in the limited cohort investigated for this study, the results were promising, with CRANK-MS able to analyze chemicals found in blood to detect Parkinson’s disease with up to 96% accuracy. .

“This study is interesting on many levels,” he says.

“First, the accuracy of predicting Parkinson’s disease prior to clinical diagnosis is very high. We were able to identify markers.Third, some of the chemical markers that best facilitate accurate predictions have previously been implicated in Parkinson’s disease in cell-based assays, but not in humans. was.”

food for thought

The study made some interesting discoveries when looking at metabolites in people who developed Parkinson’s disease.

For example, triterpenoids had lower blood levels in people who later developed Parkinson’s disease compared to those who did not. Commonly found in food. Future research could investigate whether eating these foods can naturally prevent the development of Parkinson’s disease.

Also worthy of further investigation is the presence of polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) in people who developed Parkinson’s disease, which may be related to exposure to industrial chemicals.

“There is evidence to suggest it is a PFAS, but we need more characterization data to be 100% sure,” says A/Prof Donald.

Free for everyone

CRANK-MS is a tool available to any researcher who wants to use machine learning for disease diagnosis using metabolomics data.

“We built the model on purpose,” says Zhang.

“The application of CRANK-MS to detect Parkinson’s disease is just one example of how AI can improve the way we diagnose and monitor disease. to identify new biomarkers of interest.

“The tool is easy to use and on average can produce results in less than 10 minutes on a traditional laptop.”

AI and Parkinson's research news

Lachlan Gilbert

University of New South Wales

Lachlan Gilbert – University of New South Wales

Image credited to Neuroscience News

ACS Central Science