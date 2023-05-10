Tuberculosis cases rise in US, especially among young children

May 9, 2023 — Tuberculosis cases in the United States increased last year, especially among young children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. new report.

According to the CDC, there were 8,300 confirmed cases in the country last year. This is a 5% increase over the previous year.

The increase for children under 4 was 26%, up from 160 in 2021 to 202 last year.

The numbers are troubling because cases in that age group are often the result of recent transmission, not reactivation of long-standing latent infections, the CDC said. press release.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, more cases were reported, according to the CDC, from 8,896 in 2019. By 2020, when the pandemic hit, that number had fallen by a fifth. Decreased. The decline in the number of reported cases during the pandemic may have been due to missed diagnoses or to travel that limited exposure for some people. Washington Post report.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis spreads from person to person through the air after coughing, sneezing, laughing, or talking. In many cases, primary infection can occur without symptoms such as chest pain, fever, chills, or hemoptysis. Later, in a latent infection, the bacterium survives but remains under control until the immune system can no longer control the infection. post report.

Tuberculosis can be fatal if not treated. It can also usually be cured with antibiotics.