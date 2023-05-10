Are egg yolks bad for cholesterol or increase heart disease risk?





Eggs are a staple in the Indian diet and it is well known that eggs are a rich source of protein and other essential nutrients. It’s one of the deep-seated myths that spread across the world. It is believed that the high levels of cholesterol found in egg yolks can cause heart disease and stroke.But is this really true? This article explores the myths and realities surrounding egg yolks and their effects on heart health.

Myth: Egg yolks are bad for heart health One of the most common myths about eggs is that the yolk is bad for heart health. Egg yolks are high in cholesterol and are thought to cause plaque buildup in arteries, which can lead to heart disease and stroke. reality: But the truth is that dietary cholesterol has little effect on blood cholesterol levels in most people. , has been shown that you can consume up to one egg per day without increasing your risk of heart disease. Its abundant source makes it a healthy part of a balanced diet.It also contains vitamin D, which is essential for strong bones and a healthy immune system. In addition, eggs are a great source of protein, which aids in weight loss and weight management. increase. Harvard Medical School has conducted many studies following hundreds of thousands of people over decades and has found evidence that cholesterol in one egg a day is safe. “The liver is primarily stimulated to produce cholesterol by dietary saturated and trans fats, rather than by dietary cholesterol. Studies have also confirmed that eggs contain many healthy nutrients: lutein and zeaxanthin are good for the eyes choline is good for the brain and nerves various vitamins ( A, B, and D) In ​​fact, one large egg contains 270 International Units (IU) of vitamin A and 41 IU of vitamin D. One large egg also contains approximately 6 g of protein and Contains 72 calories,” says Harvard Health Publishing. Myth: People with high cholesterol should avoid egg yolks Another common myth is that people with high cholesterol should avoid egg yolks. According to a recent study, the majority of people with high cholesterol levels can consume up to one egg per day without adversely affecting their blood cholesterol levels. reality: People with high cholesterol should focus on reducing their saturated fat intake. If you have high cholesterol, it’s important to focus on reducing your intake of saturated fats, which can raise blood cholesterol levels. Saturated fat is found in processed foods, fried foods, and fatty meats. Reducing saturated fat intake and focusing on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein can improve heart health and lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. If so, the culprit is breakfast, not eggs. Saturated fats found in butter, cheese, sausage, and muffins can further raise blood cholesterol. Then there are refined carbohydrates in breads, croissants and potato wedges that increase the calorie load. Misconception: Egg whites are a healthier option Finally, another myth is that egg whites are a healthier option than whole eggs because they are lower in fat and cholesterol. reality: While it’s true that egg whites are lower in fat and cholesterol than whole eggs, they are also lower in some essential nutrients such as choline, vitamin D, and B vitamins. There is a possibility. Whole boiled eggs can be a healthy part of a balanced diet.

