



Imagine you are doing something active. Your heart beats faster, your breathing quickens, and your skin begins to glow. You may feel inexplicably happy doing what you do.runner's high" These reactions suggest that they come from an important scientific process going on from head to toe. Gary Small, MDChief Behavioral Medicine Physician, Hackensack Meridian healthYou may not realize it, but each process creates a mind-body connection that makes you feel good inside and out. "Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to protect your heart.says Dr. Small. "It's the many things we can do together that can make a big difference to our physical and mental health every day." This is what happens when you exercise When you exercise, many things happen at once. The heart provides the energy it needs to pump and sustain oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. At the same time, your body produces endorphins, the so-called "feel good" hormones. "Good Cardiovascular Conditioning Will Make You Smilesays Dr. Small. "It's the endorphins that boost your mood and change your perception of pain so you don't feel as much pain." Exercise also reduces inflammation throughout the body and in the brainWhile this benefits everyone, it is especially helpful for older adults who commonly have excessive inflammation that contributes to anxiety, depression and memory problems. Another benefit of physical activity: Brain growth. 1 study found that after six months, daily walking led to significant growth in the part of the brain that controls memory. Non-pedestrians had contractions in the same areas. "We've found that the bigger the brain, the better the brain," says Dr. Small. "So if someone says you have a fat head, it's actually a compliment." 3 different exercises for 1 week Health experts like Dr. Small suggest three types of exercise: aerobic, strength and balance.

It gets your heart pumping and provides optimal oxygen and nutrient circulation to your body. things to try It includes vigorous walking, dancing, jogging, hiking, and even active yard work. strength training It helps you build lean muscle and maintain the strength and mobility you need to do what you love. Try-outs include bodyweight exercises (such as standing push-ups) and exercises that use equipment such as resistance bands and weights. Remember to work with your trainer to learn how to use the equipment safely.

It helps you build lean muscle and maintain the strength and mobility you need to do what you love. Try-outs include bodyweight exercises (such as standing push-ups) and exercises that use equipment such as resistance bands and weights. Remember to work with your trainer to learn how to use the equipment safely. balance work It helps build a stronger core to help prevent back pain and the risk of falls and head injuries that can endanger cognition. such as standing on one leg). national guidelines We recommend that all adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week. This makes him about 22 minutes per day. Additionally, aim to do strength training at least two days a week. Also, if you’re over 65, incorporate her balance exercises as well. Dr. Small says that combining multiple types of exercise into one activity, like yoga, is a good option. Next steps and resources: Materials provided through HealthU are intended to be used for general information only and are not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for individualized care.

