Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Long-term survivors of pancreatic cancer should: Faecalibacterium Plausnitzi and Ackermanthia Mucinophilia.

The relationship between these species and long-term survival remains unclear. Stools from long-term survivors of pancreatic adenocarcinoma had increased relative abundance of bacterial species Faecalibacterium Plausnitzi and Ackermanthia Mucinophiliaaccording to data published in cancer. Both species have previously been associated with immune responses to cancer treatments, researchers note.

“We were surprised to find that a species rich in long-term survivors was one previously associated with enhanced immune responses to cancer treatments in preclinical studies. Faecalibacterium Plausnitzi,” Jordan CalofaMD, An associate professor in the Department of Radiation Oncology at the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine told Helio. “This data, along with several other data from the preclinical realm, warrants further study of the relationship between the gut microbiome and pancreatic cancer treatment response.” methodology, results 5-year OS rate for patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma According to research background, it is less than 10%. Delayed tumor growth as a result of an unknown mechanism involving the fecal microbiota has been demonstrated in preclinical studies using fecal transplant experiments from long-term survivors of pancreatic adenocarcinoma.of fecal microflora However, the long-term survival of patients has not been well described. The investigators conducted a cross-sectional study of stool from long-term surviving (n = 16) patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma, defined as no recurrence, who had undergone pancreatic resection and treatment at least 4 years earlier. They compared patients considered long-term survivors with control patients (n = 8) with pancreatic adenocarcinoma who completed pancreatic resection and chemotherapy. All patients underwent pancreatic resection and chemotherapy prior to sample donation. The researchers found that the median time from pancreatic resection in long-term survivors without evidence of disease was 6 years (range, 4–14 years), and the median DFS from pancreatic resection in the control group was 1.8 years. reported to be two groups. Results showed that long-term survivors significantly enriched the relative abundance of Ruminococcaceae species family, especially Faecalibacterium Plausnitzi and Ackermanthia Mucinophilia. next step The potential relationship between these bacterial species and long-term survival in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma remains unclear and will be studied further, according to Kharofa. “Research in this area is still in a very early stage,” he told Helio. “The interplay between the gut microbiota and the normal functioning of the immune system is becoming more clear. Whether this could be used to aid in cancer treatment is very interesting, but it remains an open question.” increase. “Potential mechanisms for doing this are through diet, oral bacterial supplementation, and possibly fecal transplantation. We have to understand,” he added. For more information: Jordan CalofaMD, It can be reached at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St. ML 0757, Cincinnati, OH 45267. Email: [email protected].

