A rare plastic-digesting microbe has been found in the Swiss Alps and the Arctic.





Representative image (NOAA) Microbes such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi tend to grab world headlines, often for the wrong reasons. Imagine how pissed off those “good microbes” would be if they were. But fortunately, humans recognize and recognize good microbes that can help solve global problems. One of them is plastic pollution. Several plastic-degrading and digesting microorganisms have already been identified and are currently used in industry. However, most of these enzymes (proteins that help microbes break down complex compounds) require constant temperatures (above 30°C) to function properly, so this process is good for industry and the planet. It costs. This problem can be solved by having a set of microbes that work equally well at low temperatures. And guess what? Scientists have found the perfect candidate to flock to the snowy Swiss Alps and frigid Arctic Circle! The researchers sampled 19 bacterial and 15 fungal strains growing in the ‘plastisphere’ of alpine and arctic soils in Switzerland, Greenland and Svalbard. “Plastispheres” are formed from free-lying or intentionally buried plastic debris that has been in the soil for at least one year. These microorganisms were then cultured in laboratory conditions at 15 °C in complete darkness. Finally, researchers were able to identify more than 50% (17-19) of bacterial and fungal strains capable of degrading various biodegradable plastics at temperatures as low as 15°C. The best performers were two fungal species belonging to the genus they don’t open and racnerulawas able to digest all of the plastics tested, except for the non-biodegradable ones. “These organisms could help reduce the cost and environmental impact of the enzymatic recycling process for plastics,” confirmed Joel Rüthi, PhD, the study’s lead author. However, challenges remain. So far, the scientist has only tested the microbial strain’s ability to eat plastic, which he did at 15°C. They only know the range in which their enzymes work, but they are not sure about the optimum temperature. Therefore, the next step is to identify these enzymes, increase their stability, and optimize the production process to obtain large amounts of these proteins. As to how these organisms acquired their plastic-degrading properties, researchers believe that their natural ability to digest plant polymers, which closely resemble man-made plastic polymers, may have turned them into natural plastic warriors. It is explained that there is a This study was recently published in the journal The forefront of microbiology can access here. ** Download for the latest in weather, science, space and COVID-19 on the go weather channel app (Android and iOS stores). It’s free!

