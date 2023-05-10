“Does ALS hurt?” How to explain common symptoms of ALS





Pauling family. From left to right: Liam, Erica, Baylor, and Seth. (Photo credit: Seth Pauling) This is Seth Pauling’s story: Hello, my name is Seth Pauling. Husband of 36 years to his beautiful wife Erica and father of two sons, Liam and Baylor. I live in Morgantown, West Virginia. I grew up in Buckhannon.I Diagnosed with ALS 2017, 31 years old. If Currently 100% fatal. life expectancy Although it is only 2 to 5 years after diagnosis, some people live many years longer. I am his ALS warrior and advocate, SETH projectis a non-profit organization dedicated to ending ALS through education and advocacy. The most frequently asked question is, “Does ALS hurt?” Here’s my take. The neural death process is harmless, loss of muscle function and mobility It can cause discomfort and pain in many areas of the body.As ALS progressionpain and discomfort may become more common and affect individuals differently. My first symptom was right triceps spasm. However, as the disease spread from his arms to his hands, he began to feel violent cramps and discomfort. The sensation was unpleasant and there was also a spasm in the fleshy part of the thumb. From left to right, Liam, Seth, Erica, and Baylor are in the game. One of the most unpleasant symptoms I experienced with ALS was severe spasms under my jaw and under my throat. It was nauseating and felt like a knife had been stabbed in my throat. Clearing the throat did not help. Vomiting was the only way to relieve the discomfort. ALS ravaged his upper body, but his legs remained untouched until late 2017. Over the next three years he fell 22 times in and around the house, suffered two broken bones and a grade 3 concussion. The falls were unpredictable and often occurred in unexpected situations, such as while carrying my newborn son upstairs or sneezing in the bathroom. As a new father, the loss of muscle function and mobility made caring for the child extremely difficult and he had to rely on his wife and family for support. One of Seth and Erica’s wedding photos. ALS can cause anxiety, panic attacks, constipation, pressure sores, and similar mental degeneration. Alzheimer’s diseaseThe combination of physical pain and symptoms manifests itself in many ways. Pain is subjective, but we all know it hurts. living with ALS The disease does not cause pain, but it can cause discomfort and pain in different parts of the body. Because the symptoms and effects of ALS affect each person differently, support systems and medical care to manage the progression of the disease are essential. #EndALS In honor of ALS Awareness Month in May, the ALS Community Spotlight campaign features a series of stories focused on the real-life experiences of those affected by ALS. If, written in their own words.Please follow us Facebook and Instagram For more stories like this, use the hashtag #ALSSpotlight or read the entire series.

