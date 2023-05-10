Why soap makes mosquito bites easier





top line New research shows that certain soap brands, such as Dove and Simple Truth, can make you more susceptible to mosquito bites, but results vary depending on your individual body odor profile. Photograph of Aedes aegypti attached to human skin. (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images important facts Virginia Tech Researchers Presented Research eye science Examine the effects of four popular soap brands, Dove, Native, Dial, and Simple Truth, on human attractiveness to mosquitoes. Researchers analyzed the odor profiles of human volunteers both before and after washing with one of the soaps and found that each volunteer had a unique odor that changed significantly with soap use. Did. Some of the subjects who used Dove or Simple Truth soap repelled mosquitoes, while those who used Native tended to repel mosquitoes. The tests were conducted using fabrics that absorbed each human’s scent, rather than the humans themselves. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Volunteer fabric tested on women egyptian temple An hour after using these soaps and before washing yourself. Researchers used the data to isolate the chemicals in these soaps and create mixtures that attract or repel mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are attracted to one mixture (made of α-isomethylionone, lyrial, allyl heptanoate, 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate) and another mixture (containing benzyl benzoate, γ-nonalactone, and benzaldehyde). avoided. amazing facts All the soaps used in the experiment contained the mosquito repellent limonene, but the chemicals in the soap combined with the human body odor made some soaps still appealing. . important quotes “If you want to reduce mosquito attraction, choose a coconut-scented soap,” said lead author and neurobehavior Clément Binogier. main background Previous studies have linked human odors to mosquito attraction. In a study published in October 2022, researchers at Rockefeller University in New York found found People with high carboxylic acid levels in their skin are more likely to attract mosquitoes. Professor LJ Zwiebel, Vanderbilt University Said Washington Post These acids are an important part of attracting mosquitoes, but they are not the only factor. Rather, attraction may depend on a “cocktail” of different chemicals in the body. pregnancy and drinking beer It can increase a person’s attraction to mosquitoes. Things to watch out for How bad mosquito season is this summer. Some parts of the United States are gearing up for mosquito season. California can lead to more mosquitoes, of Minnesota A snowy winter is expected to attract more mosquitoes than usual.new york health authorities warned Warmer winters hastened the start of mosquito season and encouraged people to take precautions to avoid harmful diseases such as encephalitis and West Nile virus. References Are you a mosquito coil? It’s because of your smell. (Washington Post) Mosquito infestation leads to another heavy rain in California (Los Angeles Times)

