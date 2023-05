Identification of the protein that controls the red color of strawberries

register Listen to this article for free thank you. Listen to this article in the player above. ✖

Want to listen to this article for free? Complete the form below to unlock access to all audio articles.

A research group from the University of Cordoba has characterized a new transcription factor that regulates the production of anthocyanins that give strawberries their red color during ripening. Strawberries are a fruit that stands out for its color, aroma, flavor and texture. These aspects, known as organoleptic traits, determine strawberry quality and consumer preferences, as well as insect preferences that play a role in dispersing seeds and promoting the subsequent growth of future plants. A research group at the University of Cordoba Biotechnology and Phytopharmaceuticals, which has been studying the genetic regulation of strawberry ripening for several years under the direction of Juan Munoz Blanco, has identified proteins involved in controlling the production of red color in new strawberries. A protein known as a transcription factor (FaMYB123). According to the study, part of UCO-trained researcher Félix J. Martínez-Rivas’ doctoral dissertation and published in The Plant Journal, this transcription factor is fundamental to the production of the pigment anthocyanins. Involved. For strawberries, it will have a characteristic red color. To verify this, we created transgenic His strawberry plants that silenced the expression of the FaMYB123 transcription factor. What they saw was that the amount of anthocyanins was suppressed in these transgenic plants compared to normal fruits. That is, without the listed transcription factors, strawberries would not produce all of their red color. However, this protein alone cannot do this because transcription factors do not function in isolation but bind to each other. found to be associated with another factor (FabHLH3) in Both interactions contribute to increased anthocyanin production during ripening. Want more breaking news? apply technology networkOur daily newsletter brings the latest science news straight to your inbox every day. subscribe for free This study, in short, provides new knowledge about the regulation of strawberry ripening. Knowing what controls red color allows us to genetically manipulate it or use it as a tool in research, such as “breeding programs that mix different varieties to produce new varieties”. In a country that is a major strawberry producer and led by the province of Huelva, it is important to know more about how strawberries ripen. reference: Martinez Rivas FJ, Blanco Portales R, Ceratoza MP et al. FaMYB123 interacts with FabHLH3 to regulate the late stages of anthocyanin and flavonol biosynthesis during ripening. Factory J2023;114(3):683-698. Doi:10.1111/tpj.16166 This article is reprinted from materialNote: The length and content of the material may have been redacted. Please contact the citation source for details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technologynetworks.com/tn/news/protein-that-controls-strawberrys-red-color-identified-373084 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos