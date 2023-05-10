Long COVID affects millions. James C. Jackson Helps with “Clearing the Fog”: Shots





as the Biden administration finish Due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, millions of Americans with the disease continue to suffer from associated symptoms. long covid.

neuropsychologist James C. Jackson People who have had COVID for a long time may suffer from symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath and trouble sleeping, he said. Some of the most troublesome symptoms are neurological. You have trouble remembering things, concentrating, performing basic daily tasks, and solving problems.

These symptoms can lead to loss of employment, income and important relationships. Jackson, a research professor at Vanderbilt University, said that while COVID was initially associated with people becoming seriously ill with COVID-19, the number of patients whose initial illness was relatively mild has increased. said that

“It’s a bit of a mystery,” says Jackson. “Many of the mildly ill patients are severely debilitated. [with long COVID], and some people in pretty serious cases do pretty well. ”

Jackson’s new book, clear the fogis a practical guide for long-term COVID patients and their families, offering advice on how to find help, treatments, and information on strategies for coping with symptoms.

He said that while the scientific community has rallied in its response to COVID-19, the response to COVID-19 is less urgent and patients and families will have to find solutions for themselves.

“We have been very successful in mobilizing the best scientists, the best experts to develop a vaccine. in record time‘ says Jackson. We are making progress, but I think we still have a long way to go. ”

interview highlights





About the number of long-term carriers of COVID

There are different estimates people report.In the book, I’m talking about the number 200 million [worldwide]This is a huge number and a widely quoted estimate. I think there is a debate among experts as to whether it is more or less than that. I think the global part is important because this is not a US issue specifically. This is a very global issue. And indeed, some of the resources that could be effectively used to treat her COVID for the long term are less available in some developing countries than in the United States.

Types of Long-Term COVID-Related Cognitive Impairment

So what people talk about the most is “memory problems”. … memory problems are often encountered, but the more common problem is speed. It has to do with how quickly you can process information, attention, and a nasty thing called executive function. And I say “thorny” because executive function is related to the ability to function in so many areas.

Those with executive dysfunction…they have trouble driving. They can’t manage their money. They have a hard time managing their medication. They cannot plan for the future. executive dysfunction, processing power, speed, inattention, and memory impairment. Taken together, it’s a really toxic cocktail because often people have it all. Often socially dysfunctional. They don’t read social cues, they are disinhibited.

Mental health issues often associated with long-term COVID

There is no doubt that mental health issues are very important in the long-term COVID situation. When I lost my job, I became socially isolated and lost a lot of hope. In that context, I think it’s really normal to feel depressed, anxious, and possibly even develop PTSD. … In some cases, people are concerned about exacerbating obsessive-compulsive disorder or increasing suicidal thoughts or suicidal thoughts. This is a topic we are constantly working on in our support group.

Many people are really, really reluctant to talk to their health care providers about mental health issues. anxiety. ” … I’m worried that if the patient says, ‘I’m a little worried,’ they’ll say, ‘It’s just in my head.’ And in reality both can exist, right? You may have physical problems, and they may be completely real, plus you may have debilitating mental health problems, and , that’s probably what he sees in a third of the cases.

Why it’s important to redefine ‘brain injury’ in the long-term COVID context

Unfortunately, thoughtful, well-meaning, clinically competent, etc. doctors have a certain idea of ​​what constitutes a brain injury. A brain injury is a stroke. A brain injury is falling off a ladder and cracking your skull in a driveway. It is too often defined as a brain injury. Of course it does.

The problem is that there are many other ways to get brain damage. Can enter her ICU with a ventilator on. Not enough oxygen reaches the brain, called hypoxia, which can lead to brain damage. Delirium is harmful to the brain and can cause brain damage. And you can have COVID longer. It, too, can basically cause brain damage.

It’s not just that you were in Iraq and survived an IED explosion. It’s not just about being on the soccer field and getting a concussion. There are medical routes to brain injuries, but no one, almost no one, is referred for rehabilitation.

We need to change the paradigm a bit. Then people say, “Well, you could have this medical route to brain damage, and you should be referred to cognitive rehabilitation.” Just because you were in Iraq and survived the IED explosion not. It’s not just about being on the soccer field and getting a concussion. There are medical routes to brain injuries, but no one, almost no one, is referred for rehabilitation.

On how social isolation can get worse over time

[People with long COVID] I feel like other people don’t really understand me, and it feels like an overture I’ve made in trying to connect with people… I often encounter negative kinds of things. , they engage with people and wear masks. People look at them sideways. they feel embarrassed. In many cases, people do not appear to be disabled so they do not realize how disabled they really are. Often times they have tried to connect socially, but it doesn’t always work out. They often retreat to this hermit-like existence. Often their fatigue is very limited. Coupled with the fear of re-infecting COVID, their world is getting smaller and smaller.

And I think the problem with that is, really, we know that the more social support people have, the better off they are. The less social support they have, the less they do well. As people withdraw into their homes, apartments, and even rooms, they lose social connections and, not surprisingly, become increasingly depressed.

How to get help if you’ve been sick with COVID-19 for a long time, especially if you lose or can’t work

Social Security, short-term disability, long-term disability, there is a range of options available for some people, but they need to be aware of what is available first.They need to figure out how to ask for it . … If you have a cognitive impairment, you are obviously not good at filling out complex forms. You are not good at advocating for yourself.

That’s where the family comes in. It’s my friend’s turn. Asking for help is one of the things he does in support groups. There are right and wrong ways to ask for help. Research shows that if you ask someone for help, whether it’s taking them to a store or filling out a form, ask them directly and they’ll almost always help. Even if you email them, they often don’t. So learning to ask for help is an important skill that unfortunately he needs to be learned by anyone who has had COVID for a long time.

Sam Briger and Seth Kelley produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper, and Carmel Wroth adapted it for the web.