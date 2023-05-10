What you need to know about Arexvy, the first FDA-approved RSV vaccine

a vaccine called Arexvy made by Biopharmaceutical company GSK, approved for use in adults over the age of 60. With FDA approval, approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected in summer 2023.

Conversation asked Annette Regan. epidemiologist and vaccine expertdiscuss the importance of the first vaccine against RSV and other RSV vaccine candidates in the pipeline.

1. How does the new vaccine protect against the virus?

the vaccine is Protein known as RSV F glycoprotein, on the surface of the virus. The F protein allows the RSV virus to enter host cells.

Vaccines should protect against infection by stimulating antibodies against this protein. Clinical trial data suggests that this is the case. Protection from RSV-related disease It is 94% effective in protecting against severe disease.

Vaccines also contain substances called adjuvants. Helps amplify the effectiveness of vaccines By boosting the immune system response.

2. When and to whom will it be available?

The RSV vaccine has been developed and tested for adults over the age of 60. The FDA has approved the vaccine, which means it deems it safe and effective. Advisory Board on Immunizationto make vaccine recommendations to the CDC.

The committee’s recommendations include how to use the vaccine, including age at which to vaccinate, number of doses required, intervals between doses, precautions and contraindications.

of Commission will meet in June 2023 It makes recommendations for new RSV vaccines, after which the CDC officially approves them. A vaccine could be released to the public as early as late summer 2023, well before the typical respiratory syncytial virus season, which usually begins in the fall and peaks in the winter.

It is difficult to say what the committee’s recommendations will be. It may recommend the vaccine for all adults over the age of 60, or for a subset of the elderly. It was shown to be 81% effective and 94% effective in adults aged 70-79 years, 34% effective in adults over 80Due to the lower efficacy in adults over the age of 80, the committee may place an age limit on its recommendations. https://www.youtube.com/embed/1YdDIK3LYrY?wmode=transparent&start=0 More than 14,000 elderly people die each year from her RSV infection.

3. Why has the development of the first RSV vaccine been delayed?

Vaccines against RSV have been studied for decades. One of the problems that has plagued vaccine manufacturers is the difficulty of identifying antigens (the parts of the virus targeted by vaccines). The RSV viral F protein is notorious for its shape change upon fusion with the host cell.

In 2013 and 2014, the National Institutes of Health How to “freeze” the F protein It takes a fixed form before it fuses with the cells so that the vaccine can target it well. This was a game changer that enabled the development of effective vaccines using this target.

Besides the challenges in identifying suitable antigens, there have been previous setbacks. His early attempts to create an inactivated RSV vaccine in the 1960s stalled after failure. caused an enhanced form of RSV diseaseChildren who had never been infected with RSV and who were vaccinated experienced very serious illness when they encountered the virus in the community, and two children died. The results sidetracked vaccine development for decades as researchers needed to investigate the cause and prevent future vaccines from causing the problem again.

4. What other RSV vaccine candidates will emerge?

In addition to Alex Bee, Many other promising RSV candidates are in development, some of which may be available later this year or early 2024.

The next RSV vaccine under consideration by the FDA is Pfizer’s RSV vaccineIt is similar to recently approved vaccines, except that it is adjuvant-free and bivalent. That is, targeting both RSV A and RSV B (his two strains of RSV). The vaccine is intended for pregnant women as well as adults over the age of 60 and is intended to protect young infants through maternal antibodies.

Data from Phase 3 clinical trials (the final stage of clinical trials before a company applies for a license) show that when administered during pregnancy, Pfizer Vaccine efficacy was 82% Protecting infants under 3 months of age from severe RSV infectionFDA will make the following decisions: Pfizer Vaccines for Older Adults Late May 2023 and For pregnant women The CDC Advisory Board plans to discuss vaccine recommendations in October 2023, and this will likely be the next available vaccine.

Several other biopharmaceutical companies are developing alternative RSV vaccines, some in Phase 3 clinical trials. for example, modern have an mRNA vaccine against RSV Promising preliminary resultsRegardless of which company reaches its goal next, it is clear that in the near future there will be a variety of new tools to help prevent RSV infections.

Annette Regan Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of San Francisco.

This article is reprinted from conversation Under Creative Commons License.read Original work.