‘I miss my mom’: A young man with autism writes a letter to his PSW mother who died of COVID-19

On April 10, 2020, a personal support worker’s mother was hospitalized with COVID-19. She subsequently died in her ICU on May 7. I was devastated. I, along with my 13 year old sister, found myself alone in the world, not knowing what to do.

This was during lockdown, before there was a COVID vaccine. It was a horribly chaotic time and I couldn’t believe it — I still am. I know many people think things are back to normal and the pandemic is over. However, it must be understood that nothing will ever return to normal for those who have lost loved ones.

in a short film love, raymoI shared my perspective on growing up as a child with autism, supporting and advocating for me with my mother by my side and how that has changed now that she is gone. But it’s not just my tragedy.

It’s also something I’ve been thinking about lately. I am no longer a child and have to support myself. A lot has changed in the last few years. I regularly write to her mother to update her on everything that has happened. It’s not only exciting, but it’s also about my challenges. I read her one of those letters aloud in this documentary.

I miss my mother very much. She wishes I could talk to her about what she’s going through. Now I can talk to my friends who support me, but it’s obviously not the same. My mom was the only person I could turn to whenever I needed help, but now that she’s gone, it’s really hard. Going to the funeral was especially hard, but it was the last time I saw her, so I had to go. I thought it might give me some closure.

My mother was my champion in everything. She taught me that she should be proud of herself no matter what. So whenever I go through a major life change, like applying to college or trying to become a working actor, I write to her to update her on my achievements, struggles, and dreams. increase.

I write to her about the stress of school, my excitement about Wiggles, trying to make sense of it all about dating girls, wrestling with brutal actor self-tapes, how people treat me Such as dealing with the racism we now see as black men. In fact, I have to shave my beard now), these letters help us understand a complex, sometimes cruel and unfair world.

don’t know. Strangely, I feel like my mom is listening to me and she still cares about me. There have been a lot of hard times, but some really great things have happened in my life as well.

I sometimes say that this world is a crazy place.

I am more than my tragedy. I’m not just on the autism spectrum. I have thoughts and ideas about the world that I think people inside and outside the spectrum can relate to.I hope the viewers feel the same way love, raymo.