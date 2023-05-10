COVID-19 ‘will not go away’, but something ‘we will manage’: Dr. Wang Xiuli





The World Health Organization’s statement that COVID-19 is no longer a health emergency is a “very positive milestone,” said a Waterloo area health officer. “What that means is that we are moving from a single emergency response to integrating COVID monitoring and response into our routine public health programs,” said CBC Kitchener-Waterloo. In an interview Wednesday morning, Dr. Wang Xiuli said morning paper With host Craig Norris. Wang said people in the Waterloo area should keep in mind that COVID-19 continues to spread, but its impact has diminished locally in recent weeks. “It’s still in our wastewater and there are still relatively high levels, but the impact is diminishing in terms of severity, number of outbreaks, etc.,” she said, referring to this time of year as cold and flu season. Added to be expected…will fade. The region continues to update its COVID-19 dashboard, noting that as of last Friday there were no patients in the intensive care units of local hospitals. There were 7 active outbreaks. Six of these occurred in long-term care facilities and nursing homes, and one in a gathering place. Wang said new subspecies will continue to emerge and there will be seasonal revivals, which could be particularly troublesome for the elderly and those with serious medical conditions. “So it doesn’t go away,” she said. “But we plan to manage it in the same way we manage other respiratory illnesses in the future, in that there are things we can do to protect ourselves from serious illness.” listen | Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang says ending COVID-19 as a health emergency is a ‘very positive milestone’: Morning newspaper – KW8:02Ending COVID-19 as a health emergency is a ‘very positive milestone’: Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang Dr Hsiu-Li Wang, Health Medical Officer for the Waterloo Region, said the World Health Organization has said the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a health emergency and people should keep in mind going forward. I’m talking about next shooting time One of the reasons Waterloo area residents survived the ensuing wave of COVID-19 so well is that many vaccinated, masked, kept their distance from others, washed their hands and have followed other protective measures such as staying at home, Wang said. He said. But as of last week, only 10% of the Waterloo area’s population was considered up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine. Across the province, the Ontario Department of Public Health says 23.9% of the population has received her initial series of COVID-19 vaccines and he two boosters. Wang said it can be confusing to know how many shots you have to take now. “If you’ve been on doses since Sept. 1 and aren’t at high risk, you should be fine and could be recommended for the next booster for the next respiratory season,” Wang said. . But for those at higher risk, such as those over the age of 65, those with serious medical conditions, or who are pregnant, “you should get Spring Booster,” Wang said.

