Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest since 2021





A total of 986 people were hospitalized, including 20 in intensive care units. Photo by Dave Sidaway / Montreal Gazette File Article content The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals hit a 17-month low on Tuesday, health department database figures show.

A total of 986 people were hospitalized, including 20 in intensive care units. It was the second consecutive day and lowest number of reported cases below 1,000 since December 29, 2021, as hospitalizations surged during the fifth wave of the pandemic. The number of Quebecers hospitalized with COVID-19 is gradually declining from a high of 2,180 in January. The highest reported death was his 3,425 in January 2022, with an intensive care unit record of 289. Quebec has reported 1.3 million confirmed cases (excluding unreported or self-reported results) and 17,841 deaths, primarily due to COVID-19. Three Years of COVID: 'Collective Amnesia' or Lessons Learned?

More COVID-19 coverage All coronavirus related news montrealgazette.com/tag/coronavirus.

