Study Finds Addiction Medications Are Significantly Underprescribed, Especially By Race

Despite continued rise in opioids death from overdose, One of the most effective treatments for opioid addiction is still largely underprescribed in the United States, especially for black patients, according to a large new study.

Between 2016 and 2019, more than 20% of patients diagnosed with opioid use disorders rarely filled a prescription for buprenorphine. A study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of MedicineWithin 6 months of a high-risk event such as an overdose, white patients filled up to 80% more buprenorphine prescriptions than black patients and up to 25% more than Latino patients. Use of methadone, another effective treatment, was generally even lower.

“It is disappointing to see that buprenorphine or methadone treatment is so low, even among patients who have just been discharged from the hospital with an overdose or other addiction-related problems.” Dr. Michael L. Burnett, lead author who teaches health policy and management at Harvard. “Not only that, but a smaller percentage of people of color received life-saving treatment than white patients.”

Access to healthcare, a commonly used reason to explain racial disparities in treatment, didn’t always work here, says Dr. Burnett, an associate professor at the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. Noting that every patient, regardless of race, had at least one doctor’s visit nearly every month, he said, “There are two mechanisms that remain for him that could explain such a large disparity. , where people of color receive health care. highly isolatedand another is racial differences Patient trust and demand for buprenorphine.