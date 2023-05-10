Aerobic Exercise Leads to Improved Cognitive Function

Share on Pinterest Aerobic walking exercise may help people with MS manage cognitive symptoms. Image credit: Victor Bordera/Stocksy. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable disease. central nervous system We don’t know the exact cause. There is no cure.

Cognitive processing speed (CPS) deficits are common among MS patients and correlate with increased difficulty in daily living functions.

In a recent pilot study, participants who underwent aerobic locomotor training showed moderate CPS improvement after 16 weeks.

This study suggests that telemotor training may be a viable tool to improve CPS impairment in fully ambulatory multiple sclerosis patients.

The study authors hope their protocol and findings will frame a randomized trial using a larger sample. multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. The National MS Society is almost 1 million people Living with this condition in the United States. Impaired cognitive processing speed (CPS) is a common MS symptom that can be ameliorated by exercise. However, many people with multiple sclerosis have difficulty accessing exercise training programs. experts from Kessler Foundation We recently conducted a pilot study in New Jersey evaluating the efficacy of remote aerobic locomotor exercise training for CPS in fully ambulatory patients with multiple sclerosis. They hypothesized that this “form of physical rehabilitation represents a promising and powerful action for managing CPS impairment in multiple sclerosis.” The team observed moderate CPS improvement in participants who walked compared to individuals prescribed stretching activities. Dr. Brian M. Sandroffa senior research scientist at the Kessler Foundation, was the lead author of the resulting published paper Multiple Sclerosis and Related Diseases April 2023.

Experts believe that MS develops when an unknown trigger turns the immune system against the central nervous system (CNS).This damages the protective layer of nerves – called myelin — interferes with nerve signaling throughout the central nervous system. As a result, people with multiple sclerosis face unpredictable symptoms such as memory loss, pain, numbness, mood changes, and even paralysis. Cognitive impairment is a common condition Affects 45% to 70% of people with MS. It is associated with decreased quality of life, work performance, and social participation. CPS impairment is a common type of cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis. to date, treatment For MS, such as first-line corticosteroids and cognitive rehabilitation have limited efficacy in treating CPS disorders.

medical news today discussed this research Dr. Barbara GieserHe is a neurologist and multiple sclerosis specialist at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. She is not involved in her current research. Dr. Giesser explains: Cognitive rehabilitation and programs that provide both physical and cognitive stimulation may help. “ A growing body of research proves that exercise can provide such stimulation. Research in 2021 International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health says, “[i]In people with multiple sclerosis, exercise can reduce neuronal apoptosis and neurodegeneration, and exercise overall enhances neurological function and may be effective at stimulating neuroplasticity. “ movement barrier Dr. Gieser also shared that people with multiple sclerosis face significant barriers to regular exercise. We may lack the means. Some people with multiple sclerosis feel unable to exercise because of financial barriers, lack of self-efficacy, or fear of making their symptoms worse, neurologists said. MNT.

A team from the Kessler Foundation tracked 25 fully ambulatory multiple sclerosis patients, 19 of whom completed the study. Participants were aged 18–65 years, prescreened for CPS disorders, and deemed ‘insufficient physical activity’ based on questionnaires. These people did not exhibit severe cognitive or psychiatric disorders affecting cognition. They were randomly assigned to participate in remotely delivered aerobic locomotion training (intervention group) or stretching and range-of-motion activities (control group). Both groups were advised to complete his exercises three times per week and received regular one-on-one coaching from him with an exercise expert via scheduled Zoom calls. Coaching combined with wearable fitness trackers helped ensure proper technique, safety, and adherence to prescribed regimens. Researchers assessed participants through: Symbol Digit Modality Test (SDMT) measures information processing speed in MS patients, California Language Learning Test (CVLT-II) measures verbal learning and memory. Testing was done at baseline and after 16 weeks.

The researchers found that the intervention condition group had higher SDMT scores at the end of the study compared to the control group. Participants completed an average of 80% of the prescribed sessions. Experts from the Kessler Foundation believed that removing time and travel barriers “are most likely the key factors in successful and efficient recruitment.” They said this promises to conduct similar trials on a larger scale for people with MS-induced CPS disorders.