Behavioral therapy reduces long-term COVID fatigue: study





May 10, 2023 – People with long-term COVID experience significantly less fatigue after completing 17 weeks of cognitive-behavioral therapy compared to people with similar long-term COVID fatigue levels who did not participate in treatment. A new study shows that. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a structured talk therapy approach that helps trained therapists help people become aware of their own perspectives and learn to change the way they respond to situations and challenges. The study, led by researchers at the University of Amsterdam Medical Center, followed 114 people in the Netherlands who experienced severe fatigue for at least three months after contracting COVID. Half of the patients were randomly assigned to participate in 17 weeks of cognitive-behavioral therapy focused on fatigue, while the other participants received no specific intervention and continued their usual COVID care over the long term. Study participants assigned to CBT were able to receive online or face-to-face therapy. Researchers tailored treatment plans to specific aspects of long-term COVID-related fatigue. The treatment plan addressed seven areas: disturbed sleep-wake pattern Unhelpful Beliefs About Fatigue Low or unevenly distributed activity levels Perceived to have low social support Problems with psychological processing of COVID-19 Fears and Worries About COVID Difficulty coping with pain In addition to being less fatigued, CBT participants reported having fewer concentration problems, less severe physical symptoms, and improved physical and social functioning.of findings Published in the magazine on Monday clinical infection. “We work with patients to find ways to improve their sleep-wake rhythms, for example. Dr. Hans Knoop, a researcher and professor of medical psychology, said: statement. “After behavioral therapy, patients not only had less symptoms, but they functioned better physically and socially,” Knoop said. “These improvements are still present after six months.” was doing.” CDC data It shows that 11% of people in the U.S. who have ever had COVID reported having long-term COVID, characterized by experiencing symptoms of the virus over a long period of time. Long COVID Americans with Disabilities Act. The authors noted that there were limitations that may have affected the findings, including that none of the participants had been hospitalized with COVID. Therefore, they may have been more motivated to participate in treatment than if they were otherwise selected for the study.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20230510/behavioral-therapy-reduces-long-covid-fatigue-study The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos