Peanut allergy: skin patches show promise in young children

A “peanut patch” has shown promising results in late-stage clinical trials in infants with peanut allergies. new research. French biopharmaceutical company DBV Technologies and researchers from research institutions around the world conducted a randomized, double-blind trial of the Viaskin peanut patch in children aged 1 to 3 years diagnosed with a peanut allergy. reported Wednesday in The New England Journal of. medicine. The trial involved 362 infants from 8 countries. 244 people were randomly assigned to the Viaskin patch containing 250 micrograms of peanut protein, approximately 1/1000th of a peanut, and 118 received a placebo patch. They wore the patch between their shoulder blades daily for one year before being screened for the Peanut Challenge. After 12 months, two-thirds of the children using the Viaskin patch and one-third of the placebo group achieved the trial’s primary endpoint. Children with low allergy susceptibility can safely tolerate peanut protein equivalent to consuming 3 or 4 peanuts, and more sensitive children can tolerate 1 peanut. I made it. The researchers also noted a “shift to less severe food challenge responses” in the Bierskin group, DBV said. news release. Nearly all of the young study participants had adverse events, the most common being application site reactions such as redness, itching, and swelling. event was reported. During the course of the study, a dangerous allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis was reported in 7.8% of Biaskin recipients and 3.4% of children receiving placebo. Of his reactions, only four were considered treatment-related. Eight participants withdrew from the study due to adverse events. The researchers noted several issues in their study, including the exclusion of children with a history of severe allergic reactions for safety reasons, and the lack of racial diversity among the participants. He points out that there are some limitations. An estimated 2.5% of children in the United States may have a peanut allergy, and only about 20% eventually overcome their peanut allergy. An oral treatment called Palforzia is approved for her children aged 4 to 17 with peanut allergies, but younger children have no option. “Parents and caregivers are eagerly awaiting FDA-approved treatment options for this age group,” DBV CEO Daniel Tasse said in a news release. The study’s lead author, Dr. Matthew Greenhort of Children’s Hospital of Colorado, said in a news release that the findings are “meaningful progress.” “I see patients with peanut allergies in my daily practice. He said, “The Viaskin peanut patch offers new hope for young children and their families who have no currently approved treatment options and must resort to workarounds that severely impact their quality of life.” may give.” of editorial Alkis Togias, Ph.D., Division of Allergy, Immunology and Transplantation, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, published in parallel with the study, said: A few months old. He said health care providers around the world are now recommending such introductions, but there are questions about dosage, age, frequency and duration. “Infant children are of particular interest because their immune systems are plastic, which could theoretically increase the effectiveness of allergen immunotherapy after discontinuation of treatment, leading to long-term benefits,” Togias wrote. ing. He is not involved in new research. Compared to oral therapy, skin patches may offer less protection, but they have a better safety profile, he said. Still, the results of the Bierskin trial are “very good news for young children and their families as the next step toward a future with more treatments for food allergies.”

