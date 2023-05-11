Authorities Encourage Safe Practices Inside mpox

With cases of new mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) reported in Chicago, some fear the possibility of another wave of infections affecting men who have sex with men. so many people are looking for White Party Palm Springsoften cited as the largest gay traveling party in the United States, will try to encourage safe practices as people from all over the country come to the desert this weekend.

on monday, howard brown healthChicago, an LGBTQ-focused health care center, has reported eight new mpox cases since April 17. Of these, 1 had not been vaccinated, 1 had received her 1 dose of her Jynneos vaccine of her 2 doses, and 6 were fully vaccinated. According to NBC NewsAll eight cases were classified as mild.

“At least these are mild cases, and we don’t want any more truly frightening cases,” said Dr. Phyllis Ritchie, an infectious disease expert and founder of PS…Test. .

Almost three months earlier on April 17, the Chicago Public Health Department reported one new mpox case, also diagnosed at Howard Brown Hospital. Last week’s case rate was the highest in Chicago since early November 2022 and the highest weekly new case rate in any part of the United States so far this year, according to the Health Care Center.

and April 13 report from the World Health OrganizationSince 30 March, 206 new mpox cases (0.2% increase in total cases) and 4 new associated deaths have been reported. Cases originate from France, East Asia and the Americas.

Dr Rosamund Ruiz, technical director of mpox at the World Health Organization, said eight countries, including France and some in East Asia, have seen a “slight increase” in diagnosed cases in the past three weeks. said. About half of the recent French cases were in vaccinated people.

Mpox can be spread by close contact, including droplets, with skin lesions or bodily fluids of infected animals or humans (live or dead). The virus can also be spread through sexual contact, but it is not classified as a sexually transmitted disease. Mpox can infect anyone, but it disproportionately affects men who have sex with men.

Symptoms begin within 3 weeks of exposure and include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, rashes, and lesions around the genitals and anus. Usually the illness lasts him 2-4 weeks.

The most recent mpox case reported by the Riverside County Public Health Department was in December 2022, said county spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr. As of 20 April, 316 cases have been reported since the mpox outbreak began in spring 2022. The city of Palm Springs accounts for almost half of all cases with 147 reported cases.

But with the three-day LGBTQ+ music festival White Party, which typically attracts more than 30,000 attendees, approaching, Richie is worried about the impact on the community.

“All the other countries were reluctant because the US was working on a vaccine,” Ritchie said. I don’t know anything.”

The Jynneos vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2019 for the prevention of smallpox and mpox in people aged 18 and older. It may also reduce symptoms in humans. Vaccines he received two doses one month apart, and from the second dose he is considered fully vaccinated two weeks later.

Despite more than 1 million doses of vaccine administered nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated to be just 23% of the population at risk Fully vaccinated. With the White Party Palm Springs and several other pride events approaching, health officials are urging those at high risk for her mpox to get vaccinated.

Riverside County Public Health, in partnership with White Party Global, will host the Jynneos Vaccine Clinic at the Palm Springs Hilton Friday through Sunday. 1st and 2nd doses of vaccine are available. Public Health is also partnering with Desert Oasis Healthcare, Community Health Care Center in the Coachella Valley, and MobileHis team to increase the availability of Jinneos at additional walk-inHis clinics leading to larger events. , he said Arballo Jr.

“Public Health is constantly working to slow or stop the spread of disease, and large events present challenges. There has been education about how it spreads and how to prevent it. was.”

To find upcoming vaccine clinics, visit: ruhealth.org/upcoming-vaccine-clinicsA list of Jynneos vaccine providers is also available at: ruhealth.org/mpox-vaccine-locations.

Ritchie added that people should be “really careful with sexually active partners.”

Anyone who thinks they have the virus should contact their healthcare provider.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and wellness in the Coachella Valley. Contact her at [email protected] or on her Twitter @ema_sasic.