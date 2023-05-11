Health
Your soap may become more attractive to mosquitoes
- A new study found that washing with different soaps can change the way mosquitoes recognize you.
- Washing with soap has been shown to change a person’s odor profile and attract mosquitoes to a greater or lesser extent.
- Mosquitoes may like floral scents in particular, experts say
- Products containing DEET, picaridin, citronella, lemon, and eucalyptus can be used to prevent mosquito bites.
Have you ever spent a summer night outside with friends only to find yourself covered a few hours later? bitten by a mosquitoMeanwhile the people you were hanging out with have nothing.?
New research suggests that the soap you wash with may be to blame.
Researchers believe that soap may change the way mosquitoes perceive and distinguish us as blood donors. In a press release, they state that mosquitoes also feed on plant nectar and that “being exposed to plant-derived or plant-mimicking scents can confuse decision-making.”
To conduct the study, the research team characterized the chemical odors of four volunteers before and after washing with four different brands of soap (Dial, Dove, Native and Simple Truth). I checked.
Researchers found that each volunteer emitted their own unique odor profile. Some of them were more attractive to mosquitoes than others.
Co-author of the study, Chloe Lahondale, commented on the results: “
Louisa MessengerResearchers at the UNLV School of Public Health, which specializes in controlling tropical infectious diseases transmitted by insects, said they were not at all surprised by these findings.
“These results are consistent with several previous studies showing that levels of mosquito attraction vary widely between individuals,” she notes.
The results are what she expects, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about why some people are more attractive to mosquitoes than others, and why soap seems to affect this. There is. Complex and very individual.
A person’s body odor is thought to play a major role in their level of attraction to mosquitoes, and washing with different soaps seems to alter a person’s unique odor.
“It is well known that the microbial composition of the skin plays an important role in the production of body odor in the human body. Or repellent chemicals that have the dual effect of altering the skin’s microflora as well.
David Price, Associate Certified Entomologist Mosquito Joeholds a similar view.
“Because of the combination of ingredients, people’s reactions to those ingredients, and the way they are absorbed into the skin, we speculate that most people are more attracted to mosquitoes after washing with a particular soap than without washing. .
“Genetically, female mosquitoes are designed to feed on blood and fertilize their eggs, and, essentially, certain molecules and odorants in soaps and body washes trigger different responses,” he says. adds.
While the results of this study may help us make more careful choices in the personal hygiene aisle, both experts agree that more research is needed.
“Mosquitoes are attracted to carboxylic and lactic acids present in the human body, so it would be interesting to develop soaps and lotions that neutralize these acids and reduce their attractiveness,” Price says.
“So the next step in research is to understand what the neutralizer is and how it can be absorbed well into the skin without reacting.”
Messenger, on the other hand, believes that the main objective of future research should be better development. Repellent Prevents mosquito bites and attractants that can be placed in mosquito traps.
You may wonder which soap to wash with to repel mosquitoes and which soap makes you more attractive. “It depends on your eating habits,” so it may be best to avoid soaps and body washes containing these.
Mosquito-repellent scents, on the other hand, include those found in over-the-counter insect repellents such as DEET, picaridin, citronella, lemon, eucalyptus, and other pyrethroid insecticides.
The price also recommends soaps containing neem or coconut oil fatty acids.
“These have been scientifically proven to repel mosquitoes in different countries,” he explains.
Still, Messenger stresses that soap isn’t the best way to repel mosquitoes.
“Stick to proven repellents that can provide hours of protection and are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, such as 25% DEET, picaridin, and citronella,” she advises.
These pesticides are available as sprays, candles, and wipes.
Besides soap and proven repellents, there are plenty of other things you can do. repel mosquitoesMessenger says simple precautions are the best way to prevent bites.
“Mosquitoes need stagnant water for their larvae, so be sure to remove stagnant water from around your home or workplace,” she advises. Cover anything that may contain water and make sure the pool is maintained at all times.”
Additionally, Messenger says wearing long sleeves and trousers can help to some extent, but Price recommends wearing light-colored clothing, as mosquitoes are attracted to darker shades.
There’s still a lot we don’t know about what makes some people so attractive to mosquitoes. Hopefully, this new research will help you avoid itching.
