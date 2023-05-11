Health
How obesity in boys increases risk
- Obese boys may be at a higher risk of infertility than men, according to researchers.
- They say obesity can lead to shrinkage of the testicles and affect sperm count.
- Experts say intervention programs are needed to combat the rise in childhood obesity.
Obesity in boys may be linked to shrinkage of the testicles, which may increase the risk of infertility in young men, Italian researchers report.
their study Among boys aged 2 to 18 years who were referred to the Pediatric Endocrinology Unit at the University of Catania in Sicily for weight management, researchers found that those with normal insulin levels were twice as likely to also found that the testis volume was larger.
In overweight or obese boys, hyperinsulinemia (insulin-resistant) tend to have smaller testicular volumes compared to other boys, researchers say.
This “testicular atrophy,” according to researchers, is known to increase the risk of: infertility in men.
“Testicular volume is directly related to semen profile and tends to be a good predictor of hormonal function.” Dr. Alex RoblesA fertility expert at the Columbia University Fertility Center in New York said: medical news today.
“There is data that, on average, infertile men have smaller testicular volumes than fertile men,” he added. “This is also seen in men taking exogenous anabolic steroids. These individuals stop producing endogenous testosterone which reduces testicular size/volume and sperm production.
“Although the prevalence of childhood obesity is increasing worldwide, the effects of obesity and related metabolic disorders on testicular growth are poorly understood,” he said. rosella cannarellaa research assistant at the University of Catania, Italy, European Journal of Endocrinology.
“We found that overweight or obesity is associated with decreased testicular volume before and after puberty. Furthermore, obesity-related comorbidities, such as hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance, are associated with decreased testicular volume before and after puberty. It is known to affect volume.
“Thus, we speculate that more careful management of body weight during childhood may be a preventive strategy to preserve testicular function later in life,” said Cannarella.
Male infertility is about
Other studies
At the same time, childhood obesity rates are rising sharply.Ann estimated 60% Percentage of children aged 2 to 19 who are obese by age 35.
“There’s a pretty significant link between obesity and fertility, especially for women,” Robles said. “Obesity and excess fat mass can disrupt all the hormones needed for egg growth and development, and subsequent ovulation. Low testosterone is associated with decreased sperm production and poor sperm quality.”
Doctor.Jagdish KubchandaniA professor of public health at New Mexico State University said: medical news today The study “might underscore the link between obesity, metabolism, and testicular volume.”
However, Khubchandani said that while the study was well controlled and included markers of a good range of obesity and metabolism, the population studied was small and cross-sectional, suggesting that inter-testicular He said that causation cannot be established. size, obesity and infertility risk.
“If the only good finding is the associations found in this study, there are many previous studies showing how obesity affects fertility.
Like the study’s authors, Khubchandani said, “Sperm counts have been declining in many parts of the world over the last few decades.”
“At the same time, obesity is on the rise,” he said. “However, we cannot definitively say that the two are related. What mediates or coordinates this relationship? Is it?”
Although this was a retrospective review, the findings are plausible based on what we know about obesity, hormone regulation, and testosterone levels.
“That said, more research is needed to know if these results can be replicated and if weight loss is an effective treatment option for improving testicular volume.
“Obesity is a pandemic, a major killer worldwide and associated with the most prevalent health problems worldwide,” Kuvchandani said. Many of these issues, including those discussed, can be addressed.
Robles added:
