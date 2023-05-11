How obesity in boys increases risk

Share on Pinterest Experts say the relationship between obesity and male infertility is a serious problem.Sherrill Rosalia/Stocksy

Obese boys may be at a higher risk of infertility than men, according to researchers.

They say obesity can lead to shrinkage of the testicles and affect sperm count.

Experts say intervention programs are needed to combat the rise in childhood obesity.

Obesity in boys may be linked to shrinkage of the testicles, which may increase the risk of infertility in young men, Italian researchers report.

their study Among boys aged 2 to 18 years who were referred to the Pediatric Endocrinology Unit at the University of Catania in Sicily for weight management, researchers found that those with normal insulin levels were twice as likely to also found that the testis volume was larger.

In overweight or obese boys, hyperinsulinemia (insulin-resistant) tend to have smaller testicular volumes compared to other boys, researchers say.

This “testicular atrophy,” according to researchers, is known to increase the risk of: infertility in men.

“Testicular volume is directly related to semen profile and tends to be a good predictor of hormonal function.” Dr. Alex RoblesA fertility expert at the Columbia University Fertility Center in New York said: medical news today.

“There is data that, on average, infertile men have smaller testicular volumes than fertile men,” he added. “This is also seen in men taking exogenous anabolic steroids. These individuals stop producing endogenous testosterone which reduces testicular size/volume and sperm production.

“Although the prevalence of childhood obesity is increasing worldwide, the effects of obesity and related metabolic disorders on testicular growth are poorly understood,” he said. rosella cannarellaa research assistant at the University of Catania, Italy, European Journal of Endocrinology.

“We found that overweight or obesity is associated with decreased testicular volume before and after puberty. Furthermore, obesity-related comorbidities, such as hyperinsulinemia and insulin resistance, are associated with decreased testicular volume before and after puberty. It is known to affect volume.

“Thus, we speculate that more careful management of body weight during childhood may be a preventive strategy to preserve testicular function later in life,” said Cannarella.