Mild winter weather speeds tick development





An unseasonably warm winter could give Ottawa’s tick population a head start this spring, researchers said. Manisha Kulkarni, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health at the University of Ottawa, said warmer weather this year may be responsible for the increased tick population density in the region. “More ticks can find a host, and more ticks may reproduce for the next stage,” Kulkarni said. This means you are at a higher risk of encountering arachnids. where to find ticks Deer ticks, also known as black-legged ticks, are present throughout the Ottawa region and eastern Ontario, according to the Ottawa Public Health Service (OPH). Some deer ticks carry bacteria that can cause Lyme disease, and OPH increase in number Trends in Lyme disease cases reported in the Ottawa region. Having sampled about 30 different locations over the past few years, Kulkarni said tick populations are most established in western areas of the city, such as Greenbelt, and some areas around the Ottawa River. Stated. Manisha Kulkarni, associate professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Ottawa, said warmer weather this year may be responsible for the increased tick population density in the region. (Robin Miller) “Tick populations and other types of populations have also been identified in the city’s outskirts and rural areas, including in the south and east,” Kulkarni said. Ticks hide in tall grass and other vegetation, so Kulkarni suggests staying on trails while hiking (the wider the better) to avoid encountering arachnids. . What is a “mite drug”? Dr. Rinna Lee, CEO and medical director of the Leeds, Greenville and Lanark District Health Department, monitors community tick numbers and potential tick-borne illnesses. One method, he said, is called “tick dragging.” Lee said her team routinely carries out tick drag by collecting samples in high-risk areas. “We go out in our protective suits and take a piece of fabric in the back and try to catch as many mites as possible on that fabric,” Lee said. It is then submitted for testing to see what kind of tick it is and whether it carries bacteria that can cause ticks. Lyme disease. Not all tick bites pose health risks “One of the things we always tell people is to see if the tick is flat or fat,” Lee said. If a tick doesn’t appear to be engorged, it’s unlikely that it’s been on the skin for 24 hours, he said. According to OPH, the longer a tick is attached, the higher the risk of contracting Lyme disease. Lee said it’s important to use tweezers or pliers to remove the tick as soon as possible. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, and body aches. Another typical sign is an eyeball-like rash at the site of the tick bite. For prevention, Lee suggested wearing long pants, long sleeves and high socks when walking in tall grass, doing yard work, hiking or hunting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/tick-season-comes-early-1.6839189 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos