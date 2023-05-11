Doctors and Beekeepers Share Best Ways to Survive Allergy Season | News

Kennewick, Washington —

Great spring weather is forecast, meaning more opportunities to get outside and enjoy the region’s many recreational activities. Unfortunately, good spring weather can lead to high pollen counts.

Spring and fall are the peak allergy seasons in the area, and they get worse later in the year because of the more weeds that bloom in the fall, said Terry Wigley, an otolaryngologist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wigley says that if you suffer from runny nose, sore throat, itchy eyes, or other allergy-related symptoms, you should take some type of over-the-counter antihistamine before going out during allergy season. says that there is

“Take it before going out and you’ll be fine,” says Wigley. “It should help control symptoms.”

Allergies don’t affect everyone, including Scott Ruppelias, owner of Two Sisters Honey.

“I’ve never had an allergy, but I thought it was probably because I eat a lot of honey,” said Ruppelius.

Both Rupperius and Wigley say local honey is effective in treating allergies, but Wigley adds that it’s not the most effective method.

Rupperius says local honey sold at farmers’ markets and honey made from nectar collected from wildflowers in your area are important. Otherwise, you won’t get the proper antibodies to fight allergies.

“What’s in the honey is pollen grains that have been extracted and mixed with the honey,” says Rupperius.

“Eating small amounts of these allergens can stimulate the body to produce antibodies that block,” Wigley says. “This is like natural immunotherapy.”

Wigley told me there are more effective ways to combat allergies before and during allergy season.

“After examining your allergen palette, there’s a series of shots your doctor will put together for you,” says Wigley. “These injections relieve symptoms for about one to three years, sometimes longer.”

Wigley says that if “chronic sinusitis, asthma, or airway problems that are not controlled by regular over-the-counter medications start to become a problem,” you should see a doctor.

Wigley said there are also steroid injections that can be given once a year to help overcome symptoms, but this is for people who are not severely affected by allergies and has some of the same side effects as steroid use. .

“Steroid injections are very helpful,” says Wigley. “The problem is that it doesn’t last long.”

Wigley told me there was no long-term solution, but Ruppelius said some of his customers had found a way to help.

“One teaspoon a day,” says Ruppelius. “My clients say they drink a teaspoon of local honey a day and they have no symptoms.”

Wigley says the injections are good for immediate effects, but they work like other immunotherapies.

“Even if we are vaccinated against allergies, we build up blocking antibodies that can last five to 10 years,” Wigley said. “It may take a little longer, but like any other immune response, over time your immune response will wear off.”