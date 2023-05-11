Skin patch allows toddlers with mild allergies to safely eat a few peanuts : ScienceAlert

Peanut patches may help reduce allergic reactions in children with nut allergies, according to late-stage findings. clinical trial Conducted by an international team of researchers.

Wearing the patch for 12 months effectively reduced sensitization in infants with mild peanut allergies, allowing them to tolerate small amounts of peanuts without allergic symptoms.

trial, Pediatric Allergist Guided Matthew Greenhort of Children’s Hospital of Colorado conducted the study in eight countries in the United States, Australia, Canada and Europe with children aged 1 to 3 years.

Two-thirds of the 244 children who wore skin patches became desensitized to peanuts, compared to one-third of the 118 infants in the placebo group who were desensitized to peanuts. (They likely overcame their allergies over a long period of time, like some kids can).

The results of the trial “are very good news for young children and their families as the next step towards a future with more treatments for food allergies.” write Archis Togias, an allergist and immunologist at the National Institutes of Health, was not involved in the trial.

Children were considered desensitized if they were able to tolerate the equivalent of approximately 1 to 4 peanuts after treatment (sufficient to protect against accidental exposure).

For many families, this type of protection would be a great relief from the anxiety of living with food allergies. This places a serious burden on young children and their caregivers who are on high alert for nuts and traces of allergenic foods.

“Families suggested that a treatment that protects children from reactions to unintended peanut exposure would improve the child’s socialization and quality of life for the child and their families.” write team of researchers.

The patch is designed to expose children to a small, controlled dose of a known allergen, in this case peanut protein, through the skin. Though deliberately exposing allergic children to kryptonite seems dangerous, new evidence suggests it may work.

Our understanding of food allergies in children is evolving rapidly. A lot of research is coming out of Australia. Food Allergy World Capitalthe study found that: 1 in 10 infants I have food allergies.

Researchers don’t know why rates of food allergies are rising in countries like Australia, but they have some theories: It may be related to environmental factors such as low concentrations of substances. vitamin D, or altered gut microbiota due to reduced childhood infections.

and children eczema High rates of food allergies evidence This suggests that exposure through the skin before eating the food that causes the allergy can confuse the body’s immune system into thinking the food is harmful.

Allergy experts have also come to understand that there are problems with: small window Interventions must be made to prevent food allergies. in australia, like the United Statesparents now advised Instead of avoiding known food allergens, such as peanuts, to “pick the allergy bud”, include them in your baby’s diet.

However, there is no cure for children who develop food allergies, and there are no approved treatments for children under the age of 4. According to research, About two-thirds of young children do not get over their peanut allergy by the age of six. That is why there is so much interest in developing treatments for food allergies in children.

“The nice thing is [a skin patch] It’s much, much safer than taking anything by mouth,” says co-author Kirsten Perrette, a pediatric allergist at the Murdoch Institute for Children. Said At a conference last year, I spoke about a new treatment being studied for food allergies.

The doses of allergens applied to skin patches are much lower than those used in skin patches. oral immunotherapy (basically crushed peanuts taken in tablet form). And while skin irritation and side effects can still occur in children, patches are a much easier and potentially safer alternative to oral immunotherapy. difficult treatment schedule.

The results of a trial testing oral immunotherapy have been published. very encouragingA type of oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy Approved In the US, but only for children 4 years and older and oral immunotherapy still controversial because it is high risk In case of severe allergic reactions.

The safety of peanut patches is also closely monitored. Four infants participating in the patch trial experienced patch-related anaphylactic reactions. One child discontinued the trial, but the other three resumed treatment without responding again.

Another big question is how long a child should wear the patch to ensure a lasting effect. Other tests under consideration.

Future trials will replicate the findings, showing that peanut patches are a safe option that balances the risk of reaction in fewer children with the benefits of more children being able to tolerate smaller amounts of peanuts. If so, we may. Good thing.

This research New England Journal of Medicine.