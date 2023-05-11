Health
Mental Health May – Flathead Beacon
If you are struggling with mental health issues, you are not alone.
I am one of them. I have depression, anxiety and an alcohol use disorder, which is now the proper classification for alcoholism. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and I wanted to share my experience and make suggestions on resources, including how supportive relationships are an important aspect of recovery. I am not a doctor, therapist, or expert. I have been living with chronic depression for almost 20 years. I have been sober for a year and a half. I’m a book lover, skier, cyclist, river rat, mother of two, wife, daughter, sister, and the type of friend who sings in the car with little to no stimulation.
Twenty years after my brain felt heavy and dark and I thought the world was going to explode, my perception of mental health has changed a lot in the right direction. We know more about the brain, about mood disorders, and what kinds of drugs and treatments can help. And they certainly help.
The prejudice is also fading, but I still find it difficult to talk about it. I’ll let you know when I have a fever, allergies, or shortness of breath. – diarrhea. But sharing can still stop you. Medication, therapy, and a healthy lifestyle that prioritizes exercise, sleep, a nutritious diet, and fun, meaningful connections with family and friends has kept me under control. I am more aware of when I feel down and what I need to do next.
I understand that finding the right mix of things that works for your mental health can be difficult as this is a learning process and one that has been affected by both of my pregnancies. Adding addictiveness adds yet another layer. Having owned a brewery for many years, I can now say without a doubt that everything in my life improved when I quit alcohol. Were you daunted and scared? Of course it was. but only at the beginning.
Part of recovery is taking courageous steps out of isolation and joining the community to share challenges. I have found help in many areas by talking to doctors, rabbis, therapists, the sobriety community, family and friends. It remains a beautiful mosaic of love.
It is important that help arrives before the ship hits rock bottom. Please reach out if you are in trouble. You are important and there are people who want to help. Don’t feel like it’s going to be a national broadcast announcement or that you’re going to disappoint anyone. You can text your friend and say: I need your support. “
Friendships can make a big difference if you know someone going through a difficult situation. Please check in. Tell them why it makes you laugh and that eating pizza together is a highlight of the week. Bring a cup of coffee, fresh flowers, or homemade cookies. I take the kids to the playground one afternoon. However, in case of crisis, dial emergency 911.
Being there shows that you are witnessing the struggle. Your presence brings love, connection and acceptance.
If you are going through a mental health crisis, I hope you find the help and support you need. You are not alone, and you are important.
If you are in a crisis and need help, dial 988 or text ‘MT’ at 741-741. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255. All of these options are free, confidential, and available 24/7.
Sources
https://flatheadbeacon.com/2023/05/11/mental-health-may/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
