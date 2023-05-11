Study finds peanut allergy skin patches work for young children





Comments on this story comment A skin patch being developed by a French pharmaceutical company to treat peanut allergies has shown efficacy in young children, according to peer-reviewed research results released Wednesday. The “peanut patch” outperformed placebo in “desensitizing children to peanuts and increasing the dose of peanuts that caused allergic symptoms,” the study said. published It was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The trial involved 362 children with peanut allergy aged 1 to 3 years from eight countries, including the United States, Canada and Australia. Nearly 85% of infants completed the exam. Most of those who did not were withdrawn by a parent or guardian. In this study, infants were asked to wear a peanut patch containing 250 micrograms of peanut protein, approximately 1/1,000th that of peanuts, or a placebo patch between their shoulder blades daily for one year. Two-thirds of the children who wore the Viaskin peanut patch were able to tolerate higher amounts of peanut protein at the end of the year. (One-third of her in the placebo group were able to tolerate higher amounts. Some children overcame her peanut allergy.) For parents and caregivers of young children with peanut allergies, the patch provides a useful tool to protect children under the age of 4 from potentially life-threatening ingestions and exposures in cafeterias, playgrounds and other areas. there is a possibility. Peanut allergy is one of the most common allergies among children, but there is no cure for food allergies. according to to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A drug used to treat peanut allergy in children ages 4 to 17 was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2020, but the treatment is called parforziahave struggled to gain consumer acceptance due to their high cost and the need for multiple visits to initiate treatment. Nestlé bought the company that developed the drug, but is now looking to sell it after disappointing publicity, Newsweek reports. reportquoting Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider at an investor conference. First FDA-approved peanut allergy treatment and news release DBV Technologies on Wednesday expressed hope that the newly released data could help secure FDA approval for the Viaskin patch. Matthew Greenhort, lead author of the study and an allergy and immunology specialist at Children’s Hospital of Colorado, said in a news release that the trial “if approved, would allow Biaskin peanut patches to be used in infants and their children. It shows that it has the potential to give families new hope.” They currently have no approved treatment options and are instead forced to resort to avoidance, which can severely impact their quality of life. ” However, the study acknowledged that the Phase III trial has various limitations, including the exclusion of children with severe peanut allergies due to safety concerns. Diversity was also lacking, as most of the infants in the trial (65% in the peanut patch group and 59% in the placebo group) were white. Each group contained only one child identified as black. (The study says the lack of diversity is “consistent with other food allergy treatment studies.”) Nearly all participants experienced “adverse events” during the trial, such as itching or swelling at the patched site. One peanut patch-related “serious adverse event” (periorbital edema or swelling around the eyes) was reported in this group, and most adverse events were characterized as mild or moderate in severity. was. He reported four anaphylactic reactions associated with peanut patches. Alkis Togias, director of the Division of Allergy, Asthma and Airway Biology, a division of the National Institutes of Health, said: Editor Concomitant to the study, it was “important to consider the pros and cons” of skin patches and treatments such as oral peanut immunotherapy, in which small amounts of peanuts are ingested to reduce the severity of allergies. said. Dr. Togias, who was not involved in the study, noted that another trial of oral immunotherapy appeared to be more successful in protecting against allergic reactions, but comparing the two separate studies is difficult. warned. Still, the peanut patch trials were “very good news for young children and their families as the next step toward a future with more treatments for food allergies,” he said.

