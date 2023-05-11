New electrodes may make brain surgery less invasive











(Credit: Shutterstock)

Inspired by soft robotics, Swiss researchers have developed flexible brain electrodes that can expand after being inserted into tiny holes in the skull.

Scientist Stephanie Lacourt came up with the device in response to a request from a brain surgeon. Her team was tasked with inserting a large cortical electrode array through a small hole in the skull and placing the device in the 1mm gap between the skull and the surface. of the brain. “Minimally invasive neurotechniques are an essential approach to providing efficient and patient-tailored treatments,” said Lacour, professor at the EPFL Neuro X Institute. “We needed to design a miniature electrode array that could be folded, passed through a small hole in the skull, and deployed on a flat surface over the cortex. We then combined the concepts of soft bioelectronics and soft robotics. rice field.” From the shape of the spiral arms to deploying each arm over the highly sensitive brain tissue, many forms of new engineering were required. The first prototype consists of an electrode array that fits into a 2 cm diameter hole, but when deployed spreads across a 4 cm diameter surface. It has six helical arms to maximize the surface area of ​​the electrode array and maximize the number of electrodes in contact with the cortex. A straight arm results in uneven electrode distribution and less surface area in contact with the brain. This electrode array is neatly folded into a cylindrical tube, much like a butterfly tucked into a cocoon. After deployment through a small hole in the skull, each helical arm is gently deployed using a soft robotics-inspired reversal actuation mechanism. The electrode array actually looks like a kind of rubber glove, with flexible electrodes patterned on one side of a spiral finger. Turn the glove inside out or flip it inside out and fold it inside the cylindrical loader. To unfold, he injects liquid into each of the inverted fingers, one at a time, and points the inverted finger to the right as he unfolds over the brain. “The advantage of the abduction mechanism is that we can place electrodes of any size with constant and minimal pressure on the brain,” said Sukho Song, lead author of the study. “The soft robotics community is very interested in this abduction mechanism because it is biologically inspired. There is no limit to how much you can grow.” Song also explored the idea of ​​rolling up the electrodes’ arms as a deployment strategy. However, the longer the arm, the thicker it will be when rolled. If the wound electrode becomes too thick, it will inevitably create too much space between the skull and the brain, putting a dangerous amount of pressure on the brain tissue. The electrode pattern is created by evaporating flexible gold onto an elastomeric material. So far, the technology has been tested in minipigs and will be brought to market by spin-out company Neurosoft Bioelectronics. Want the best engineering stories delivered straight to your inbox? Our Professional Engineering newsletter provides you with important updates on cutting-edge engineering and exciting new job opportunities.To sign up please click here. Content published by Professional Engineering does not necessarily represent the views of the Society of Mechanical Engineers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.imeche.org/news/news-article/new-electrodes-could-make-brain-surgery-less-invasive

