Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Diet quality was significantly associated with physical fitness in middle-aged adults.

The effects remained even when habitual activity levels were taken into account. A high-quality diet can lead to improved cardiorespiratory fitness regardless of age, gender, total daily energy intake, CV risk factors, and physical activity, according to a study published in . European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. “This study provides the strongest and most rigorous data to date, Relationship that better diet can lead to higher fitness,” Dr. Michael Y. Mi, cardiologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said in a press release. “The fitness gains observed in participants who improved their diet were similar to those of walking 4,000 or more steps each day.





Image: Adobe Stock



“In middle-aged adults, healthy eating patterns Even after accounting for habitual activity levels, there was a strong and favorable association with fitness,” Mee said. For this analysis, Mi et al. used maximal effort cardiopulmonary exercise test measures, including peak VO, in 2,380 community-dwelling participants of the Framingham Heart Study to assess dietary health indices. evaluated. 2 autonomic nerve function, O 2 Intake dynamics and pulmonary vascular function (mean age, 54 years, 54% female, mean BMI, 28 kg/m2)2). Dietary patterns were assessed using the Alternative Health Diet Index, Mediterranean-style Diet Score, and fasting blood levels of 201 metabolites. After adjusting for age, sex, total daily energy intake, CV risk factors, and physical activity, the researchers found that each 1 standard deviation increase in the Alternative Healthy Diet Index was associated with a 5.2% increase in peak VO. reported that 2 (95% CI, 4.3–6; P. < .0001), 4.5% increase in peak VO 2 Mediterranean-style diet scores increased by 1 standard deviation (95% CI, 3.6-5.3; P. < .0001). Increased alternative healthy diet index and Mediterranean-style diet scores were also associated with improved autonomic function. 2 Studies show that uptake dynamics and pulmonary vascular function are affected. Additionally, an estimate of the effect of diet quality score on peak VO 2 was higher among participants younger than 54 years, and the researchers did not observe a damping effect by gender or BMI. Of the 1,154 Framingham Heart Study participants who underwent metabolite profiling, researchers identified 24 metabolites associated with dietary indices and peak VO 2 the false positive rate is less than 5%. Mi et al. identified metabolites associated with poor cardiopulmonary function and poor dietary quality, including C6 and C7 carnitine, C16:0 ceramide, and dimethylguanidinovalerate. According to this study, metabolites associated with improved cardiorespiratory fitness and dietary quality included C38:7 phosphatidylcholine plasmalogen, C38:7 and C40:7 phosphatidylethanolamine plasmalogen. “There are already many compelling health reasons to eat a high-quality diet, and we offer yet another in the context of fitness,” Mee said in a release. “A Mediterranean-style diet with fresh whole foods and minimally processed foods, lean meats, and alcohol is a great place to start.” reference:

