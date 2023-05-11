According to new guidelines, age 40 is the time to start mammography





Breast cancer is highly treatable if detected early, and mammography, an x-ray image of the breast, is a reliable screening test to detect breast cancer. now, New draft recommendations A report released Tuesday by the U.S. Task Force on Preventive Services urged all women to get tested every other year, starting at age 40.

This recommendation is based on a review of new evidence by an independent panel of experts of the Task Force. Traditionally, women in their 40s are encouraged to discuss with their health care provider when to start mammography based on personal risk.

The task force’s previous recommendation was that women begin mammography at age 50 and that women aged 40 to 49 consider it according to individual risk. The American Cancer Society recommends: Women aged 40-44 who are at ‘average’ risk should have the ‘option’ to initiate testingHowever, it is not recommended for all women until the age of 45.

The evidence is now shifting in favor of recommending mammography for all women over the age of 40. Dr. Carol Mangioneis a UCLA physician, former chair of the United States Task Force on Preventive Services, and co-author of the new recommendations.

“New and more comprehensive science on breast cancer in women under 50 allowed us to expand on previous recommendations,” Mangione said. Mangione points out that increase in breast cancer among people in their 40s. “There are way more women getting breast cancer, and that influences our recommendations,” she says.

The new recommendations apply to all women assigned at birth who have average breast cancer risk.

The Task Force’s recommendations are considered the gold standard because they are based on a thorough review of the evidence by an independent expert group. Many doctors are following task force guidelines. The Affordable Care Act requires most private health insurance companies to: Covers annual mammograms at no costfree of charge to patients.

breast cancer is Second leading cause of death from cancer among women.almost 42,000 women According to the CDC, 500 men die from the disease each year.

“If all women followed our new recommendations, we could reduce breast cancer mortality in the United States by about 20 percent,” Mangione said, saving about 8,000 lives annually. increase. “This is a significant reduction in mortality from breast cancer,” she says.

Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer, so Mangione said the new recommendations are “very important” to address this disparity. “In fact, starting at age 40 has the greatest benefits for black women in our country,” she says.

A breast cancer diagnosis results in many interactions with the health care system, from screening to biopsy to treatment. “There are probably all sorts of missteps along the way for black women because of systemic racism and health equity issues,” Mangione said. “The cumulative effect is ultimately higher mortality.”

To address this health disparity, the task force is “urgently calling” for more research.

A woman with a family history or genetic risk factors who has: high risk Breast cancer screening can begin before the age of 40. Individual screening recommendations For high-risk women. However, there has been some debate about at what age and how often women at average risk should start.

Mangione said the task force had “seriously considered” whether annual testing would save more lives than twice-yearly testing. For now, “we’ve found that every other year is the best strategy,” she says, but she says more evidence is needed.

“Believe it or not, there are no clinical trials in the United States comparing annual and semi-annual clinical trials with current technology and treatments,” Mangione said. “This is a huge evidence gap.” The task force also said people with symptoms such as: dense breastAdditional screening, such as breast ultrasound or MRI, may help, as breast cancer can be more difficult to detect.

Several medical organizations recommend breast cancer screening. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that a woman at average risk of breast cancer should have a mammogram every one to two years. starting with age 40. Accordingly, new draft recommendations from the United States Task Force on Preventive Services bring consistency of screening recommendations.

“We have a consensus that biennial mammograms from age 40 can be beneficial,” Mangione said.

This draft recommendation is open for public comment until 5 June 2023.

