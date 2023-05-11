Ethiopia: Increased cholera activity reported/updated by May across Ethiopia1





Increased cholera activity was reported throughout Ethiopia through May. The most affected is the Oromia region. Be careful with food and water. event Global health authorities report increased cholera activity in Ethiopia, with an additional 2,775 suspected cases reported from 3 to 30 April, and no suspected cases since 27 August 2022. totaled 5,525. The epidemic has spread to three regions of Ethiopia, with Oromia being the most affected. The most affected are Somalia Region, Southern Countries, Nationalities, and People’s Regions. The Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI), Regional Health Board (RHB), WHO and UNICEF have supported the expansion of health, water and sanitation services in the affected areas. This represents the most complete data available as of May 11th. context On 27 August 2022, the first cholera case was reported in Halena Burg Woreda, Bale Zone, Oromia Region. Cholera spread to border areas of the Liban Zone in the Somali Region on 29 September 2022. Health officials said unsafe water use from contaminated water points was likely the cause of this outbreak, with the majority of reported positive cases already being recovered from rivers and open wells. water from. Ethiopia reported 674 cholera cases in 2021, 12,226 in 2020 and 2,615 in 2019. Cholera is transmitted directly through food or water contaminated with faeces of an infected person. Most infected people are asymptomatic or develop only mild diarrhea. However, about 1 in 10 infected people develop severe cholera, which causes symptoms such as profuse watery diarrhea, vomiting, rapid heart rate, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, restlessness, or irritability. cause symptoms. Symptoms usually appear 2-3 days after exposure, but can occur up to 5 days after exposure. Patients with severe cholera can develop acute renal failure, severe electrolyte imbalance, and coma. Left untreated, it can lead to shock and rapid death. advice Talk to your travel medicine provider about cholera vaccination before you travel. Be very careful with food and water. If he develops symptoms within a week of being in an area with high cholera transmission, seek immediate medical attention.

