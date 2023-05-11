Symptoms, Causes, Treatments – Forbes Health





There are many treatment options for IBS, and a doctor who specializes in treating IBS, such as a gastroenterologist or primary care provider, can suggest a treatment plan tailored to your specific needs and symptoms. Treatment options may include medications, dietary changes, treatment for mental health conditions such as anxiety, and other lifestyle changes. Most people get better with treatment. medicine Several drugs are used to treat IBS. Depending on a person’s symptoms, a healthcare provider may suggest one of the following: Antibiotics It is used to modify bowel function to improve symptoms of IBS.

It is used to modify bowel function to improve symptoms of IBS. laxative Over-the-counter products such as Miralax and Phillips Magnesia Milk can help relieve constipation.

Over-the-counter products such as Miralax and Phillips Magnesia Milk can help relieve constipation. retainer It is used to relieve constipation by blocking the absorption of sodium from food or beverages in the digestive tract, allowing the intestines to absorb more water and produce soft stools.

It is used to relieve constipation by blocking the absorption of sodium from food or beverages in the digestive tract, allowing the intestines to absorb more water and produce soft stools. antidiarrheal medicine It helps treat people with diarrhea by reducing loose stool movement and improving stool consistency.

It helps treat people with diarrhea by reducing loose stool movement and improving stool consistency. Antispasmodics Helps minimize uncomfortable intestinal spasms and contractions, including anticholinergic drugs like Benthil. These drugs are relatively safe, but side effects such as headaches and dry mouth can occur.

Helps minimize uncomfortable intestinal spasms and contractions, including anticholinergic drugs like Benthil. These drugs are relatively safe, but side effects such as headaches and dry mouth can occur. pain reliever Something like Lyrica can help ease the pain, diarrhea, and bloating caused by IBS.

Something like Lyrica can help ease the pain, diarrhea, and bloating caused by IBS. low-dose antidepressants It combats depression and emotional stress when dealing with symptoms of IBS and helps manage flare-ups caused by mental health conditions. dietary changes Dietary modifications may be necessary to reduce symptoms of IBS. For example, fatty and caffeinated foods can cause colonic contractions, and symptoms improve in people with IBS when they limit their intake of coffee, caffeinated tea, or fatty foods. Studies show that it is possible. People with abdominal discomfort or bloating should reduce their intake of high-carbohydrate foods, as studies suggest that high-carbohydrate foods tend to cause digestive discomfort after they reach the digestive tract. may also be effective. People with IBS on a balanced diet should be aware of fruits, vegetables, and fiber that contain fermentable carbohydrates, sugars that are difficult to digest and can exacerbate IBS symptoms. Studies recommend a diet low in fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols (FODMAPs) helps minimize abdominal pain, excess gas, and bloating in people with IBS. “A low-FODMAP diet is an evidence-based, validated lifestyle modification that has been shown to improve symptoms of IBS,” says Dr. McCutchen. A nutritionist can help you determine your individual dietary needs and adjust your meal plan to minimize IBS flare-ups. mental health therapy If medical treatment is ineffective in treating the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome, some doctors may suggest referral to a licensed mental health professional. cognitive behavioral therapy, hypnotherapy Or biofeedback. “Mental health plays a big role in symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome,” says Dr. McCutchen. “Studies show that improving psychological health leads to improved gut health.” Alternative method Alternative treatments for IBS include: acupuncturetherapeutic massage and supplements improve gut healthlike that probiotics Or peppermint oil. “One potential cause of irritable bowel syndrome is [that] Your gut microbiome is out of balance,” says Dr. Chhabra. “Achieving the desired balance is Probiotics (good bacteria) and prebiotics (food for good bacteria) may reduce some symptoms [of IBS]’ she added. Ritual Symbiotic+ A clinically studied prebiotic, probiotic and postbiotic 3-in-1 that helps support a balanced gut microbiome. buy now



