Smoking cessation reduces risk of kidney cancer progression and death
The International Agency for Research on Cancer supported this study. Sheikh has not reported disclosure of related financial information. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.
Important points:
- Patients who quit smoking had a 50% lower risk of death and a 56% lower risk of disease progression.
- The researchers observed beneficial effects of smoking cessation across all patient subgroups.
Patients with primary renal cell carcinoma who quit smoking after diagnosis had a 50 percent lower risk of dying than those who continued to smoke, according to a study published in 2015. Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Quitting smoking reduced the risk of disease progression by 56% compared to quitting. keep smokingnoted the researchers.
Rationale and methodology
Smoking is a well-known risk factor for kidney cancer, and current evidence suggests that smoking cessation may significantly reduce the risk of developing kidney cancer. Mahdi Sheikh M.D., A researcher from the Genome Epidemiology Division at the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, told Helio.
“However, there is limited evidence available about whether smoking cessation after a kidney cancer diagnosis is still beneficial,” Sheikh said. “With more than 400,000 people diagnosed with kidney cancer each year, and 15% to 20% of those still smoking at diagnosis, it is not surprising that many patients do not receive support, assistance or encouragement to quit. Therefore, it is important to investigate the impact of smoking cessation in these patients and assess whether smoking cessation affects the risk of death and cancer progression in kidney cancer patients who smoke. I thought.”
Sheikh et al. recruited 212 current smokers diagnosed with primary renal cell carcinoma between 2007 and 2016 from the urology department of the NN Blokhin State Oncology Medical Research Center in Moscow.
They administered a structured questionnaire at enrollment and followed patients annually through 2020 to repeatedly assess smoking status and disease progression.
Researchers used Kaplan-Meier method, time-dependent Cox proportional hazards regression, and Fine Gray competing risks model to assess survival probabilities and hazards for all-cause and cancer-specific mortality and disease progression Did.
Median follow-up was 8.2 years.
Investigation result
Approximately 40% of patients quit smoking after diagnosis, and 56% of those quit before receiving their first treatment.
The researchers observed 110 cases of disease progression, 100 total deaths, and 77 cancer-specific deaths within the cohort.
The total person-years at risk was 748.2. keep smoking 611.2 comparison of duration and abstinence duration. The researchers reported higher rates of both OS (85% vs. 61%; P. < .001) and PFS (80% vs 57%; P. < .001) at 5-year follow-up of abstinence and duration of smoking.
Multivariate time-dependent model results show that smoking cessation is associated with reduced risk of all-cause mortality (HR = 0.51, 95% CI, 0.31-0.85) and disease progression (HR = 0.45, 95% CI, 0.29-0.71) showed. Cancer-specific mortality (HR = 0.54; 95% CI, 0.31-0.93).
The researchers observed smoking cessation benefits across all subgroups, including light and moderate-to-heavy smokers, and those with early- and late-stage tumors.
where it means
Sheikh told Helio that cancer patients who smoke should be encouraged to quit at every postdiagnosis visit, regardless of tumor stage, treatment status, or smoking intensity.
Mahdi Sheikh
“The findings highlight the need for collaborative efforts across policymaking and health care levels to promote and implement smoking cessation programs in oncology settings,” he said. “We hope that these findings will help clinicians discuss the benefits of quitting smoking with patients, support their efforts to quit, and motivate patients to quit after a cancer diagnosis.”
Future studies should investigate the effectiveness of smoking therapy as part of cancer treatment and the management of cancer patients who smoke, Sheikh added.
“We did not intervene in the routine management, monitoring or treatment process of these patients,” he said. “There is a need for interventional studies comparing survival and disease progression in patients who received their usual cancer treatment with those who received smoking cessation therapy and smoking cessation support in addition to their usual cancer treatment. Studies are also needed to assess whether there are differences in the impact of available options on patient survival and tumor progression. We need to understand the biological mechanisms of impact, and more research is needed to better understand the benefits of smoking cessation in kidney cancer patients who smoke.”
Mahdi Sheikh, M.D., Ph.D., can be accessed at [email protected].
