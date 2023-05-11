Cancer death rates are declining across congressional districts, but disparities remain







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio According to a study published in . cancer. The analysis revealed a 20% to 45% reduction in male mortality and a 10% to 40% reduction in female mortality in most districts, the association said in a press release. The southern coastal and border districts experienced the greatest reductions in cancer deaths, while the central southern regions, including the Midwest and Appalachia, experienced the least reductions.











However, the study also showed that it was based on race and gender. disparity in cancer mortality. “Although the decline in cancer mortality was most pronounced among black men, overall cancer mortality remains significantly higher than in black men.” [with] Other Groups”, lead author Farhad Islami, M.D., The American Cancer Society’s senior scientific director of cancer disparity research said in a press release. “We also found that the number of neighborhoods that had the greatest relative reductions in overall cancer mortality was more Hispanic than white. of people had the highest number of districts with either no relative decline or the least relative decline.” Researchers collected county-level mortality and population data from the National Center for Health Statistics to estimate the relative change in age-standardized cancer mortality in the United States from 1996–2003 to 2012–2020. They estimated this relative change by gender and congressional district. This analysis investigated the four most common causes of cancer death and also assessed mortality by race/ethnicity. The results showed that: Across all congressional districts, the greatest decline in lung cancer mortality was among men, ranging from 21% to 72% since 1996. The researchers noted that the looser Midwest and South districts had the smallest declines for both men and women. tobacco control policy. In addition, while previous data indicated that lung cancer mortality in women was more evenly distributed across the United States, the highest rates of lung cancer mortality for both men and women are now in the Midwest and South. .

Districts with the highest historical colorectal cancer mortality rates are scattered throughout the Northeast, South, and lower Midwest. However, the highest mortality rates from colorectal cancer are currently in the southern Mississippi River Basin and peri-Appalachian regions.

The mortality rate from breast cancer in women decreased nationally by 13.6% to 57.7%. The steepest declines were seen in congressional districts that previously had the highest death rates, such as the East Coast and districts along the southern US border. Currently, the districts with the highest mortality rates are concentrated in the south and west.

The greatest reductions in prostate cancer mortality also occurred in previously highest mortality districts, particularly along the East Coast and in the South. Nationally, relative declines ranged from 25% to more than 68% in some congressional districts. Currently, the highest death rates are in the South and West. Islam said multiple factors may account for the disparity in cancer mortality reductions across House constituencies. These include differences in the availability of public health policies regarding tobacco control and access to care. “Elected legislators will further reduce cancer mortality by supporting the widespread and equitable implementation of effective interventions to reduce cancer risk factors and improve cancer screening and treatment. We will be able to move forward and reduce cancer disparities across districts, states and nationalities,” Islam said in a press release. . References :

