Health
First U.S. case of treatment-resistant ringworm found in New York City patient
CNN
—
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported the first known case of antifungal-resistant ringworm in the United States and is urging health care providers to be aware of such infections.
Details of the case were reported to CDC in February 2023 and shared in the report. report Published Thursday. The patients, two adult unrelated women living in New York City, first experienced symptoms in 2021 and 2022. One patient had no history of international travel, suggesting some form of community transmission within the United States.
Despite its name, ringworm is not caused by parasites. Rather, it is caused by several types of fungi. In this case, the infection was caused by a recently discovered fungus, Trichophyton indica.
Cases were initially concentrated in South Asian patients, but infections have now been confirmed in European countries as well. These are the first known cases in the United States.
According to the cases in the new report, the first patient went to see a dermatologist in New York City in late February. People with ringworm often have superficial skin rashes that form rings around normally-appearing skin. For the first patient, an anonymous 28-year-old woman appears to have developed a rash in the summer of 2021. She had seen a dermatologist in December of the same year, but she said she had not traveled abroad and she was unaware of any exposure to infections. People with similar rashes.
The first patient had what appeared to be “large circular, scaly pruritic patches” on the neck, stomach, genitals and buttocks, the report said. Her doctors put her on oral therapy, starting her in January 2022.
After two weeks of taking the common antifungal drug terbinafine did not improve her rash, doctors gave her a liquid drug called itraconazole. Itraconazole is a drug commonly used to treat yeast infections that occur in the mouth and throat. Itraconazole seemed to work, and the infection cleared after the patient took the drug for four weeks. Her doctors are still monitoring her because her ringworm infection may return.
The second patient, a 47-year-old woman, developed a rash while visiting Bangladesh in the summer of 2022. Bangladeshi doctors treated him with topical antifungals and steroid creams, but the rash did not appear to subside. Several other families in Bangladesh also developed similar rashes.
In the fall, when a second patient returned to the United States, she made three trips to the emergency room for help. Her doctors put her on several creams and treatments commonly used for ringworm, but by December, dermatologists noted no improvement. Her rash was on her thighs and buttocks.
She was also given oral terbinafine, but her symptoms did not improve. After four weeks of griseofulvin therapy, which is also commonly used to treat athlete’s foot and scalp fungal infections, she improved, but her doctors are considering other treatments. Her son and her husband, who live with her, have also been tested for similar infections.
The report encourages health care workers to be aware of these infections and contact state or local public health departments so that cases can be tested further. The researchers point out that the testing techniques used in most clinical laboratories commonly misidentify this ringworm case as another type of ringworm.
Treatment with itraconazole appeared to work if initial therapy was ineffective, but it may be difficult for some patients to absorb and may be helpful if patients are taking other medications. do not always interact well. Work can take up to 12 weeks.
“Antimicrobial management efforts are essential to minimizing the misuse and overuse of prescription and over-the-counter antifungals and corticosteroids,” the report states.
The CDC also encouraged doctors to educate patients on how to prevent the spread of ringworm.
Doctors advise patients not to share clothing or hats with anyone with a rash and to avoid close contact with someone with ringworm.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/11/health/ringworm-treatment-resistant-us-cases/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ranking Member News | Editorial
- Ukraine needs more time for Russia’s counterattack, says Zelensky – BBC News
- First U.S. case of treatment-resistant ringworm found in New York City patient
- Donald Trump calls sex accuser ‘wacky job’ – and refuses to say who he wants to win the war in Ukraine | American News
- The anti-heroes are in power; Is Bollywood Killing Good Guys From Ideal Hindi Film?
- MEN’S TENNIS GATHERS FOUR CSC ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT TEAM SPOTS
- ‘Foundation’ season 2 trailer sees empires fall in dramatic fashion
- ‘I was injected to kill myself slowly, no access to toilets’: Imran Khan alleges he was tortured by authorities
- A baby with the DNA of the first three people born in England
- Hank Stuever promoted to associate feature editor
- $1 million awarded to encourage carbon-efficient innovation along I-65, I-75 corridors
- PM Modi lays foundation stone for over 5,500 crore rail and road projects in Rajasthan